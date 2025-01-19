María Jesús Montero, first vice president of the Government, gave explanations this Sunday about the replacement at the top of Telefónica, where the until now president Indra, Marc Murtrawill replace José María Álvarez-Pallete.

The leader of the Andalusian PSOE has also said that “it was time for the renovation process” at the telecommunications giant and has congratulated Pallete for his years at the head of the company.

Furthermore, Montero has highlighted his successor, of whom has valued his “profile” as a “good manager”.

The vice president added that “it’s very important” that Spain has “a technological company that has the capacity to compete in a market that is strong, very competitive at a European and international level.”

According to Montero, this is the reason why “the Government of Spain, at the time, made the decision to strengthen Telefónica by proposing its participation in this company” that was public, but was privatized. “in the times of the Popular Party.”

The vice president recalled that “countries like Italy or Germany have a very important participation in their technology companies, also because these companies are increasingly responsible for the country’s security, cybersecurity, the ability to have everything that They are our assets”, and he has said that “Telefónica also has to play a fundamental role.”

“Once this step was proposed, the company is in a process of renewing its own management, it was time for the renewal process and, therefore, here what has been proposed by the majority shareholders is the ability to put the in front of a person like Marc Murtra, who has shown all the potential in a company as important as Indra, where the share has appreciated fundamentally in the years that he has been at the head of this company”, added the number 2 of the Government.

Montero has insisted that “Marc Murtra’s professional profile, as a good manager, is indisputable, and has taken the opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment at Telefónica. Congratulations have also been extended to Álvarez-Pallete for the work carried out at the head of the company in a “very important period”, in Montero’s opinion.





The Minister of Finance has insisted that “in all organizations, this relief that we have to give is very important to continue walking and to have dynamism”.

Regarding the vacancy that remains open at Indra, Montero has said that “Now the process is opened in Indra” to replace Murtra as president. For this reason, this Sunday “the board of directors” of the company and “the appointment appointment committee” will meet.

Montero has not announced who will be elected as the new president of Indra, but has said that “the names being considered for that role are also people from recognized prestige in the industrial framework and within the framework of leadership, such as the Escribano company, which is very important.

“But the rhythms and times have to be made by Indra himselfso this afternoon we will know the name of the new representative,” Montero concluded in his speech, held in Seville.