The government and the evictions: “Enough is enough, we will intervene heavily”

The government has decided to intervene on the housing abuses Of public housing. The executive prepares to declare war on whom occupies without have any right of the lodgings. The premier Melons on the subject she expressed herself clearly: “They have to go to whom he really needs itnot at criminal families“. A dossier – reads Libero – destined to continue for a long time given that they are esteemed throughout Italy 30 thousand housing public working class, illegally occupied. Without considering – as many journalistic investigations show – the private apartments which undergo the same dynamics as those of the state. A unofficial estimate returns at least 50,000 occupied homes illegally in total. Romeit is confirmed as “Capital” also of abusive occupations, given that they are counted 10,000 public housing inhabited by those who would not have any right.

Melons – continues Libero – on these irregularities it was clear: “Let’s talk about Residential construction public, flats that had been occupied by crime families. The Keep them in mind has now given a mandate to prefectures to speed up clean-up activity of illegally occupied properties: the government’s line is clear on this aspect. Interior Minister Matteo Planted he made one personal battle and is preparing a ad hoc planWhy recover apartmentsschools and auditoriums, “means inserting them back into the circuit of legality and above all, take them off the organized crime“. The number one of the has said it several times Keep them in mind during the Committees for order and safety that he chaired in several large cities Italian. Now it will pass from words to deeds.

Subscribe to the newsletter

