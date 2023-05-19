The Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation (CHG), dependent on the Government of Spain, has rejected the viability of the luxury macro-urbanization that was planned to be built in Trebujena (Cádiz), 260 meters from the Guadalquivir, next to Doñana, according to the report it has made. public this Friday. As this newspaper reported, the government-dependent body has reported unfavorably on the modification of the PGOU that the City Council addressed because it understood that “the availability of necessary water resources is not accredited” to supply the complex and to be projected on a “surface that It is affected by the Guadalquivir Flood Zone”.

The negative report from the CHG buryes any possibility of building the macro-complex, which proposed building a golf course, a hotel and 300 luxury homes on more than 2,000 hectares of floodable land, a project that began in 2003 and that the crisis of the brick hibernated until the previous mayor of Trebujena, Jorge Rodríguez, decided to rescue it to boost the economy of the municipality. His current councilor, Ramón Galán, also from IU like his predecessor, has been exultant at this decision. “We are very happy. Sanity and the environment have reigned, so we celebrate it enormously ”, he told this newspaper.

In view of the evaluation of the CHG, the ecologists are going to ask the new councilor to modify the PGOU again, so that the land that was declared developable to build the urban project is once again considered rustic, according to what Juan has informed this newspaper Clavero, spokesman for Ecologists in Action.

In the technical report, the CHG indicates that, although the modification of the PGOU that it is responsible for evaluating indicates that “for the most part” the demand for water is intended to be satisfied “with water resources from the Guadalete-Barbate basin” , which is managed by the Andalusian community, there is “another minimal part that comes from water from the rainwater pipes that correspond to the Guadalquivir basin” controlled by the confederation. And it is about the use of those water resources that are within its competence that it is stated that “the existing water masses in the area cannot be used as sources of resources and there is still no current concession.”

The CHG also points out that the modification of the PGOU refers to the construction of two wastewater treatment plants, but warns that these have not yet been built, nor, in the event that they had been completed, would they comply with the provisions of the current hydrological plan on the reuse of reclaimed wastewater.

Regarding flooding, the regulatory body recalls that the examination of the cartographic viewer of the National System of Cartography of Floodable Areas — “which allows all interested parties to view the delimitation studies of the Hydraulic Public Domain”, that is, that its access is public— “It is concluded that in the present case the surface is affected by the Guadalquivir Flood Zone for a return period of 500 years.” The report also indicates that it would be affected by the area of ​​preferential flow, that is, that in the event of a flood it would be affected by being in the drainage area, which could cause “serious damage to people and goods”.

The negative report from the CHG undermines the favorable environmental declaration that the Junta de Andalucía issued on April 12 and that has unleashed a new political storm between the central and Andalusian governments regarding the protection of the natural environment of Doñana.

The future of the 1.8 million advanced by the promoter

The macro-urbanization is parked again, 20 years after it was launched. Now it remains to be seen if the promoter decides to take legal action against the City Council, to whom it advanced 1.8 million euros in exchange for a modification in the PGOU to convert the land on the marsh from rustic to developable. The president of the Board himself, Juan Manuel Moreno, took that option for granted when on Thursday in Parliament he assured that the Consistory had the option of renouncing the project, but that it would have to “return” the money received.

A possibility that the mayor rejects outright. “We have nothing to give back, we just have to celebrate,” says Galán. “The Belgians paid 1.8 million for four or five agreements that have been signed with the City Council in recent years for a series of milestones. In the last one we signed a clause that makes it clear that if the project fails due to the procedures of other administrations, the City Council will not have to return anything. The councilor points out that after the elections he will sit down with the promoters and ecologists. “Our approach is to continue betting on blue ecology with projects to recover the marshes like the one we are developing with the Junta”, he adds.

Trebujena, governed for 37 years by the IU, has become not only the scene of a new battle on behalf of Doñana. The political sign of the city council has been used by the PP and by Adelante Andalucía —former coalition partner— to question the environmental commitment of that formation. Galán is blunt and puts the ball back on the roof of the Board, which issued an environmental authorization without having the decisive report from the CHG. “You have to give the provincial environmental delegate of Cádiz a slap on the wrist, who issued an incomplete environmental statement, I don’t know with what interests.” Consistory sources indicate that they believe that there is no compensation because the local government fulfilled its part of changing the urban plan, and that the decision to cancel it depends on another Administration.

