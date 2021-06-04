The Russian government decided to simplify the mechanism for bringing labor migrants to Russia and allow them to arrive by rail. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia at the SPIEF.

According to him, the labor shortage in the construction sector alone is 1 million people, and the total deficit throughout the country’s economy is about 2 million.

“Now we are considering measures to simplify the entry procedure. We really do not want a new wave of coronavirus to come to the country, but at the same time we are trying to find a balance of interests. Therefore, my colleagues and I agreed that we would simplify the mechanism for coordinating the import of labor by large companies – a change has already been made to the import regulations. Now migrants can come only by plane, we have considered the possibility of delivery by rail, which will also give an additional plus, ”he said.

According to him, in this case, mandatory testing at the entrance will be carried out and mandatory vaccination will be offered – these measures should allow covering part of the shortage in the labor force.

