The national government decided to give the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine to those who received the first in the “VIP vaccination” that had been set up in the Ministry of Health, under the management of Ginés González García.

This was resolved, after the assumption of Carla Vizzotti as minister, and in the meeting he held this Monday with the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero.

The evaluation that was made in the Alberto Fernández administration is that there is no reason why not give the second dose to those already vaccinated. But It was also evaluated that some of the inoculated could make a lawsuit against the Argentine State, since the vaccine was applied in an official agency and by state workers.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, reiterated today that “there is no special vaccination” in the Ministry of Health or in the “national sphere” but that there was a “specific situation of ten people” that triggered the request to resign from his predecessor Ginés González García and his inauguration on Saturday.

“There is no VIP vaccination. It was a specific situation with ten people, incorrect, reprehensible, and the president (Alberto Fernández) has taken an immediate and strong measure. There is neither in the Ministry nor in any national sphere any vaccinations and it is absolutely false that there are 3,000 doses for that, “said Vizzotti, who took office last Saturday.

In dialogue with FM Radio con Vos, about the meeting held this morning at the Casa Rosada with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, he explained that he was with “part of the team to reach a consensus on the steps to follow” and said that they asked him “Show the traceability of the vaccine and report with great transparency to strengthen the confidence of the population.”

But after his meeting with Cafiero, the minister asked the Posadas Hospital to draw up a list of those who had asked for a turn to be vaccinated, which will be released on Monday afternoon.