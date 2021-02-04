The government decided on the corona-safe entry of seasonal labor arriving in Finland – farm-specific quotas will be waived

For seasonal workers arriving in Finland, a corona test is taken at the time of entry and another after 72 hours.

Government On Thursday, decided on solutions to secure the entry of foreign seasonal workers to Finland during the corona pandemic. The precondition is that employees arriving in Finland must be subjected to a corona test as soon as they enter the country.

Employers would then take the workers from the airport to the premises where they would be in voluntary quarantine until a second test was taken 72 hours after the first. Both samples must be negative.

The guide is based on the guidelines of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). THL has estimated that the two-test model can effectively prevent travel-related cross-border coronavirus cases.

Government also decided that farm-specific quotas for seasonal workers will be abolished this year and farms will be able to determine their own labor needs, said the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (middle). He said he considered the government’s solution very good.

“It’s a rigid system, and there will be no extra people coming here. They only come as needed, ”Leppä said.

Last year, the quota set by the government totaled 9,000 seasonal workers. Last year, 7,000 seasonal workers came from outside the Schengen area.

The employer according to the guidelines, the arrival of labor must be notified to the municipal health authorities. The employer must also draw up, in cooperation with the local infectious disease authority, a health safety plan, which is a necessary condition for the entry of the workforce.

Upon entry, the seasonal worker must present a form completed by the employer proving that he is working on the farm or in the company. Workers coming from Ukraine must have at least a three-month employment contract, as is a requirement of the Ukrainian government.

The final decision is always with the border authority. The Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) processes applications for permits for seasonal workers.

Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry strongly recommends that seasonal workers enter the country centrally on charter flights. According to the ministry, there are good experiences from this last year.

“Healthy entry is the a and o of everything. That is why we want to invest especially in guidance. We make them easy to follow and practical. At the same time, care must be taken to ensure that the permitting processes that affect the entry of seasonal work are smooth and adequately resourced. Incentives for the domestic workforce are also being prepared, ”Leppä said in a press release.

According to alder, detailed instructions will be sent to the farms.