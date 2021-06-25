After the massive mobilization a week ago by the Piquetera Unity Front throughout the country, which had its epicenter in front of the Ministry of Social Development and was in fact one of the most convincing protests against the administration of Alberto Fernandez, government managed to deactivate the camp scheduled by opposition social organizations scheduled for the next few days. The Executive gains time and manages to quell the social protest with more food for the dining rooms and promises of income updates.

The organizations push claims and demand since March that it be declared strategic staff and the workers of the soup kitchens of all the provinces are vaccinated. They aim against Axel Kicillof and demand an increase in social plans, in tune with the new authorized salary guideline by the Casa Rosada.

Daniel Arroyo placeholder image He was in charge of putting the bow on the Executive’s negotiations with the opposition social movements on Thursday afternoon. “It was a good work meeting and we advance with the lines of Empower Work and food assistance. We continue working and with permanent dialogue, ”said the Minister of Social Development at the end of the meeting.

It was actually the culmination of a series of previous meetings who headed from Wednesday and throughout Thursday two other officials who were present with Arroyo at the meeting: the director of urgent aid Pais pais and the secretary of Social Economy Persian Emile.

According to the referents of the organizations, Persico, leader of the Avoid Movement, he communicated to the opposition organizations -which accuse him of discriminating against them with the discharge of plans- that the Empower Work it will continue to expand, albeit in a limited way. It is about the employment plan that it administers and that they charge more than a million of workers of the popular economy (a good part of them nucleated in the official and opposition social movements) and that the Executive doubled in his 18 months of management. In the Secretariat of Social Economy they explain that the extensions will continue to be extended but only for specific branches of the program related to green employment, sports and trades for SMEs, with which the State covers half the salary of workers and small companies the remainder.

Emilio Persico and Daniel Arroyo, in charge of containing leftist organizations. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

The leaders of the Piquetero Front demanded from Arroyo the need to multiply the bonuses extraordinary items like the one they received this month to offset inflation. The organizations’ greatest concern has to do with the fact that the complementary social salary ($ 12,204) they charge is tied -it is half- to the living and mobile minimum wage, which this year had a parity of 35 percent in 7 (seven) tranches. The minister explained that the Council chaired by the Minister of Labor Claudio Moroni would meet again in September; from the Polo Obrero they say it is an eternity. “The President has the power to summon it. All bonds are eaten by inflation, “he insisted. Silvia Saravia of Neighborhoods of Pie-Libres del Sur.

Left movements are demanding financial aid – since the IFE to a larger opening of the Empower– which are outside the budgetary scope of the ministry, according to Arroyo.

The leaders of the Piquetero Unity Front insisted with the request that the Government intercede with the governors so that the provinces immediately include cafeteria workers, mostly women. By age and comorbidities, thousands of the 70,000 cafeteria workers – mostly women – have already received at least one dose. They specifically target the Buenos Aires governor. Arroyo promised that he would speak to Carla vizzotti so that the Federal Health Council (bringing together the ministers of the 24 jurisdictions) instruct the provincial leaders in this regard. In the Evita Movement, which leads Persian, there was discomfort – now silenced in pursuit of campaign and unity – by Kicillof’s reluctance. The City, San Juan and Corrientes are the provinces that made the most progress in this regard.

Not all were pale, the organizations valued that the ministry regularized food delivery and increased the quantity and quality of canteen products. However, they demand for essential missing What oil and rice. To remedy the lack of oil, Arroyo reported that they are studying to buy directly from the Agrarian Federation. “The commitment will be verified in the course of the coming days,” they said from the Polo Obrero, which anticipated that there could be more measures of force.

The minister explained to the representatives of the movements that Chief of Cabinet works now in a new regulatory framework for state purchases with which the grocery shopping. It’s for the end of the program Maximum Prices, which served as a frame of reference for the ministry’s purchases. Government I had set that criterion after the controversy over purchases with Social Development food surcharges that ended with the departure of 14 officials in April 2020.