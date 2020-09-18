Human Network of women protesting the femicides, in front of the Hemiciclo a Juárez, in the Alameda Central of Mexico City. Monica Gonzalez / The Country

The National Institute of Women of Mexico (Inmujeres) will see its resources cut by 151 million pesos (6.7 million dollars) as ordered by the austerity decree that President López Obrador approved in April and that the Board voted this Wednesday of Government of the organism for the equality, composed in its majority by the representatives of the federal Government. This vote is not binding, but it reveals the feeling of the council, where the ministries of the Interior, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Health, Education and Welfare, among others, are represented. The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, has asked for an effort: “With less [hay que hacer] more or less [hay que] do at least what we did ”. And he added: “I hope you are understanding with this situation of health crisis and economic crisis that we are living in this country.” Although it has recognized that “the violence that is exercised against women in this situation” makes them “the most vulnerable sector among the vulnerable.” The Governing Council of Inmujeres, where those responsible for this body in the different States are also represented, approved with 13 votes in favor, 10 against and 3 abstentions, the budget cut.

The approval by the Board of Inmujeres comes a day after the Government reversed the cut in the budget that the States received to declare the Gender Violence Alert, something that has severely affected several of the territories with the most femicides from the country. According to the government order, all agencies must adjust their budget by 75% due to the health emergency caused by covid-19. In the case of Inmujeres, the cut will be applied to administrative expenses.

At the beginning of April, the Ministry of Finance withheld another 463 million pesos from the budget for the Women’s Institute, of the 826 million approved in the Expenditure Budget for this 2020. This frozen item affects the development of equality policies in States and municipalities, an income on which the programs of many local and state institutes depend, since they are the only resources that these Administrations have to fight against gender violence. The freezing of this amount therefore deals a terrible blow to many of these organizations. “Many instances of women operated with psychologists and lawyers who were paid for with these budgets, says Jaquelina Escamilla, former director of the Municipal Institute of Women of Oaxaca. “Last year we received 200,000 pesos (8,900 dollars) that were invested to buy computer equipment,” recalls Escamilla.

With the new cut and the retention of April, Inmujeres only has 18% of its budget to pay the salaries of its workers and little else. The work of the institution remains in the air, without capacity for action at a time when the pandemic has caused an increase in sexist violence. Women’s calls to helplines have increased by 80%, according to the National Shelter Network, in a country that registers a figure of 10 femicides a day. “Cutting in this area is an unnecessary dismantling of the equality policy because the resources at stake are too small to impact other areas,” says budget expert Magdalena García, a member of MIRA- Pensadoras urbanas. “This austerity decree is unconstitutional, the expenses dedicated to Equality cannot be reduced, according to the Budgetary Law. Furthermore, it is the Chamber of Deputies that has the power to approve any modification to the budget, not the Government ”, adds García.

Despite the insistence by the Government that programs that have to do with the fight against sexist violence are not going to be cut, some projects for equality and against discrimination would be practically stopped. This July, Mexico must present its report to the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), which mandates that member states must strengthen resources to eliminate sexist violence. At a time when Mexico tries to stand out in the international arena for its feminist policies, its cuts say the opposite.