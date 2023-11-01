Healthcare, a doctor comes out: “I’m quitting”. The boomerang of pension cuts

Doctors and nurses they announce a maxi strike for the next December 3. The decision comes following the decision taken by the Meloni government to cut pensions for healthcare employees. What is worrying is the fact that most of our doctors – we read in La Stampa – already have white hair and many of them to avoid losing up to a quarter of your check they will be tempted to hang up their lab coat prematurely. “I had applied for stay until 70 years oldbut now I’m thinking of retiring immediately to avoid the cut”, admits Gerardo Anastasio, 65 years old, heart surgeon at the Pisan university hospital. Who, like many, has already done the math “and I discovered that with the measures of the maneuver I would lose between 350 and 400 euros per month“, he states. Then he admits: “I have always worked in the public sector but if I went back I would go to work Holland or Germanywhere those who do my profession come better offers working conditions and career as well as much higher wages”. At least 8 thousand professionals will leave their jobs within the next year. The unions warn the government: “We are ready for monstrous appeals“.

Read also: Sgarbi, the Antitrust starts investigation. And it calls for a conflict of interest

Read also: Girl discovers that working hours are 8 hours and cries: “I no longer have a life”

Healthcare in collapse, PD ready to take to the streets

“We don’t understand – thunders the secretary of the Democratic Party Schlein – how does the majority do a do not make amendmentsthe structure of the maneuver arrived in the Senate is lackingmakes cuts especially on the public health. On all these issues we will work on political connection and coordination with the other oppositions. Certainly on work issues, we will return to the charge on the minimum wagecertainly on homebecause the issues raised today by the students cannot belong to just one political group and we will also ask the majority to support their requests and certainly there will be an agreement with the opposition. On health, disability, ecological transition and the environment we will carry out parliamentary coordination operations between the oppositions.” The dem secretary announces: “Let’s take to the streets next November 11th to defend the minimum wage and housing.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

