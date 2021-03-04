The minister’s claim of Buenos Aires Health Fernan Quirós for the City to receive more vaccines against the coronavirus to immunize risk groups did not go unnoticed in the Casa Rosada. The government response Do not be late: do not foresee changes in the distribution strategy and they point out that the claim of the Capital is “electoralist”.

At the headquarters of the National Executive, there was anger with the Minister of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta that has grown the most in polls and in knowledge since the pandemic broke out. “It is public that the PRO is measuring Quirós and that he may be a candidate. His statements must be read on that frequency, “he told Clarion an official with an office in Balcarce 50.

In the national Ministry of Health, whose official communication was again intervened by La Rosada after the departure of Ginés González García After the VIP vaccination scandal, they ruled out changing the distribution criteria. “We are going to continue distributing vaccines as we have done until now, federally. With this criterion, no Argentine did not lack a respirator or a therapy bed ”, they insisted.

The Quirós press conference on Wednesday generated unease in the Government. The link between the Nation and the City was broken with the removal of the partnership in September. The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, who this week surprised by describing the cut in federal funds to the City as a “mistake”, criticized the criteria for the distribution of vaccines with technical arguments, a detail that further upset the Executive. “Nation made the decision of a vaccine distribution based on the general population when the vaccine is applied to risk groups, and risk groups are not provided to the general population in all jurisdictions. The City has a much higher burden of health workers than other regions of Argentina, and has a population pyramid that is older than the average ”, Quirós had sentenced.

The answer was not long in coming. “It would be good if Quirós did not remain silent in meetings with the health ministers instead of talking to the media,” they said at the Casa Rosada.

In the City they not only defended Quirós’s arguments once again. They stated that the Buenos Aires minister had already exposed them to the rest of his provincial counterparts and to González García in the last two meetings of the Federal Health Council (Cofesa). The most recent meeting was on February 12, a week before the existence of a VIP vaccination program became known, which ended up ejecting the national minister.

In Rodríguez Larreta’s cabinet they assure that the very González García did not rule out varying the criteria for the distribution of vaccines, information impossible to verify after the secrecy in which the resigned minister took refuge.

In the City they argue that they only received 6.85% of the total vaccines distributed, which are insufficient because the Capital has 19 percent of the total medical personnel nationwide and the oldest population in the country. “If there were another rate of arrival of vaccines, it could be corrected,” they argued in the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health.

The deputy head of government Diego Santilli gave more political volume to the position of Quirós when affirming in the morning of this Thursday in a dialogue with Miter that if they had 1.5 million vaccines they could inoculate all the inhabitants of the City in 45 days.

Officials reporting to Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero argued that the City was the district that proportionally received the most vaccines. (A detail: they assure that it was 7.2 against the 6.85 of which they speak in the Capital).

The controversy crossed the General Paz. The coordinating minister of the Province Carlos Bianco He also echoed the Buenos Aires claim. “Seriously? Enough guys, they are boring ”, tweeted the governor’s right hand Axel Kicillof. The Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, did the same and his superior, Daniel gollan, he came across the mayor of Capitán Sarmiento, the macrista Javier Iguacel, who had objected to the logistics of the Province.

While in Nation criticism continues to Gonzalez Garcia – “He was a great sanitarista, but he privileged the thread”, They affirm- the block of Buenos Aires legislators of the Frente de Todos organized a meeting with the Ombudsman of the City, Alexander love, to demand that the City expedite the vaccination plan. “We must be vigilant and take care of those that the City government does not take care of: school students and teachers; doctors in public hospitals and children in homes, “warned the official city deputies.

Along the same lines, the Minister of National Education Nicolas Trotta on Tuesday he had called on the head of government to speed up the vaccination of Buenos Aires teachers. The vaccination campaign and the electoral campaign run simultaneously.

