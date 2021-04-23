In a new chapter of differences with the City, andhe Government rejects the analysis made by the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, who assured that in his district the contagion curve “stabilized” and “is practically horizontal.” On the contrary, in the Nation they assure that “there was no threat”, that the data only shows that “the growth of cases only slowed down” and they see it “very difficult” to lift the restrictions after April 30, when the DNU signed by Alberto Fernandez.

“Did not love, still cannot draw that conclusion: that the number of cases does not continue to rise or that it has slowed down does not mean that it is stabilized “, is the statement heard in the Casa Rosada about the situation in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires. Aires and that contrasts with Quirós’s argument.On Wednesday, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla vizzotti, had said that Argentina faced “the worst moment of the pandemic” and that “it is not intended to reduce infections, that is not possible, but to reduce the speed at which they increase.

For this reason, Quirós’ sayings, despite the intersection that he had starred with the head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich, resonated loudly in the Casa Rosada. “In the number of confirmed cases this week it is clearly seen that the curve has stopped growing, from that vertiginous rise in April, in the last 10 days, it is practically stabilized,” the Buenos Aires minister said earlier in Press conference.

“The curve is practically horizontal, we have stopped growing and we have to lower that number,” he added.

At Casa Rosada they rejected Quirós’s analysis. “What plateau is he talking about? It doesn’t make any sense when the numbers show that the situation is getting worse.“, they question, off the microphone, from the entourage that accompanied the President, and they review the numbers throughout the country but, especially, of the AMBA. And they remarked: With a new record of deaths, can we speak of a plateau?”.

“With statements or protections they do not stop the virus or release beds and, much less, cure the covid,” they reproach. And they remember that in the City the percentage of occupancy of beds destined for critically ill patients in the public system already climbs to 77.3 percent.

So much annoyance of national officials has to do with the perception that the issue exceeds Quirós: they maintain that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s administration tries to “muddy the field” in the run-up to the week in which the President You must define whether to renew the restrictions in force until April 30, beyond the bid for face-to-face classes.

“You have to wait until next week to draw conclusions. Today we can only say that initially it seems that growth has slowed down, which is not the same as a plateau“, retrucan. Of course, make it clear that they see “very difficult” restrictions be lifted. Nor do they dare to rule out the need to tighten the measures. More: they assure that “if it continues like this, the City alone will take measures, because nobody wants the hospitals to overflow.”

“Any measure – they explain – will depend on the result of those already ordered by the President. That is why it is very important and we insist so much that all the provinces guarantee its fulfillment.” In that sense, with the note that days ago the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, sent him along with Marcelo D’Alessandro from Buenos Aires, marking alleged breaches and demanding that he reinforce the controls, the Government seeks to leave a “notice” “that justifies stricter measures in the future.

In the province, the administration Axel Kicillof neither does it coincide with what was stated by Quirós. “It is very hasty to draw conclusions for just a few consecutive days with a similar number of cases, “they say close to the Buenos Aires governor.

Meanwhile, the provincial deputy minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, went out to the crossing publicly: “This is the situation: critical. Very difficult. Cases that are increasing at unseen speed, full therapies and a very tense health system. However I begin to hear that ‘we are on a plateau’“He questioned, via Twitter, in clear allusion to Quirós’ sayings.

The official accompanied his message with two ironic graphics: one showing the contagion curve and the other showing the peak of a mountain.