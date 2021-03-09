The national government and the porteño Kirchnerism came out this Tuesday to criticize the operation carried out by the Horacio Rodríguez Larreta administration to vaccinate adults over 80 years old against the coronavirus, in which extensive lines and crowds were observed.

The first pronouncement of the Casa Rosada was that of the Minister of Tourism, Matías Lammes, who considered that it was “chaos” and demanded an “urgent” response from the Buenos Aires government.

“It makes me very sad to see that grandparents and people over 80 years old are in this chaos. The Government should urgently summon those responsible, to tell the people of Buenos Aires what is happening,” said the national official in statements to C5N.

Lammes added that Rodríguez Larreta’s government “is not in a position to reject any aid” to improve the development of the coronavirus vaccination operation in the Federal Capital and remarked: “We cannot allow something like that. ”

Long lines for vaccination of the elderly at Luna Park. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros.

“Today is a good opportunity for them to take responsibility, we cannot allow our grandparents to be under the sun waiting. We need more to know about the vaccination process, there is little talk and it is something that is being investigated, it is serious that privatize vaccines “, accused the Minister of Tourism.

And he regretted: “I spoke with (the Minister of Health) Carla Vizzotti and (the adviser to President Alberto Fernández) Cecilia Nicolini who did all the work and the management to have the vaccines, a great effort, to end up seeing these scenes. This it is a public policy that has to come from the State, that all porteños can have access to the vaccine. “

The Buenos Aires legislators of the Frente de Todos also joined in the criticism. “Larreta, who is responsible for this shameful vaccination campaign for older adults?”

Through a statement, they warned that the “day was a disaster and that those responsible have to give answers.” In this regard, they recalled that the national government decided to displace Alejandro Vanoli from the leadership of ANSES after the scandalous episode in which they were fixed as retirees at the doors of banks, in the middle of the quarantine against the coronavirus.

The legislators of the Frente de Todos demanded “political responses” and considered that “the disorganization” that was observed on the second day to immunize adults over 80 years of age “is not an isolated event” but “evidence of the contempt that Rodríguez Larreta and its officials have for the citizens who are cared for in the public health system “.

“There is no improvisation here, it is a political decision and those responsible have to give explanations,” they insisted.

AFG