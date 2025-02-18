The Council of Ministers has approved at its meeting on Tuesday The creation of an interministerial commission which will be in charge of coordinating the preparation and organization of the FIFA 2030 World Cup, an event considered by Spain as “a true country project.” A new measure that reiterates the Spanish Executive’s commitment to this event.

As happened with the 1982 World Cup and, ten years later with the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Barcelona, ​​the Government of Spain will contribute an important deployment of media and institutional support to the organizational success of the 2030 World Cup event. Among its Competencies include, among others, security and public order, transport, health, visa issuance, accessibility, connectivity and sustainability, as well as the international projection of the country.

The coordination of all the actions dependent on the Government of Spain in relation to the preparation and organization of this event and, particularly, in relation to the headquarters, it will depend on this interministerial commission, chaired by the Minister of Education, Professional Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría.

This body will formulate proposals for normative modification and will supervise the actions of the different ministries and public bodies involved. This structure will also allow effective and continuous monitoring of the commitments acquired.









Interlocutor with the governments of Morocco and Portugal

The Commission will lead the interlocution with the governments of Portugal and Morocco, with whom Spain shares the organization of the first World Cup that will link different continents and cultures. It will also be responsible for promoting public-private collaboration and promoting activities related to the tournament, ensuring its maximum diffusion.

The vice president of this commission will be the president of the Superior Sports Council (CSD), José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

In the meetings of the Interministerial Commission and in the working groups that are derived from it, the presidents of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Spanish Olympic Committee and the Spanish Paralympic Committee, as well as a representative of the FIFA and other personalities of recognized prestige.

For its participatory and multidisciplinary perspective, the Commission will also have a representative with the range of Secretary of State or Undersecretary of the Ministries of Education, Professional Training and Sports; Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation; Presidency, justice and relations with the Courts; Tax authorities; Inside; Transport and sustainable mobility; Work and social economy; Industry and tourism; Territorial policy and democratic memory; Ecological transition and demographic challenge; Culture; Economy, Commerce and Business; Health; Inclusion, social security and migrations; and digital transformation and public function.