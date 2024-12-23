The Government extends the free Cercanías until June 30, but that will be its definitive expiration date after almost three years of validity. Starting in July, the Ministry of Transport will have a single state subscription for Cercanías and Rodalies that will cost 20 euros per month and can be used in all centers of Spain, as approved this Monday by the Council of Ministers.

The measure will be processed through a Royal Decree-Law, which will also contemplate the rest of the aid for public transport. A single Renfe Cercanías ticket or pass will be enabled that can be used in all areas of each nucleus, as well as in the rest of the nuclei throughout Spain. For this, three modalities are enabled depending on age:

– A nominative monthly subscription with a single rate of 20 euros

– A nominative monthly subscription with a single rate of 10 euros, for young people between 15 and 26 years old, both included.









– A free nominative annual pass for children (under 15 years old).

For their part, the conventional medium distance tickets They will have discounts of 40% and will be free for children. For young people between 15 and 26 years old, the discount rises to 50%. The fertilizers Avant They will maintain a 50% bonus until the end of the year. Similarly, starting in July, state-owned bus services will have discounts of between 40 and 70% depending on age and the type of pass purchased. Until that date they will remain free.

Public transport sales

Until June 30, the 50% discounts on multi-trip tickets and subscriptions for urban and interurban transport will also remain in place. But this level of discount will only be maintained from July for youth season tickets owned by regional and local authorities. From that date on, public transport will be free for those under 15 years of age, while for the rest of the tickets, except tourist, single and round trip tickets, a discount of at least the 40%, which must be co-financed at 20% by autonomies and city councils.

The Government will also extend transportation discounts starting January 1 for Public Bicycle Systems like Bicimad in Madrid. In this way, public bicycle service operators who wish to do so will have until March 1 to reduce their subscriptions by 50%, just like the rest of urban and metropolitan public transport. The Executive will assume 30% of this discount, with the administrations that own the service (local or supra-municipal entities) obliged to cover the other 20%.

The Government assures that within the framework of this Royal Decree-Law, work is being done on a series of aid to increase the supply and improve the quality of public transport, with new lines or more frequencies, and to facilitate the purchase of electric bicycles for individuals and companies. of distribution, as the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, already announced a few months ago.