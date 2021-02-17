The Government created a new position to appoint Remo Carlotto, the son of the head of Abuelas de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, to lead an international position linked to human rights.

Carlotto will be “Special Representative for Human Rights Issues in the International Sphere Mr. Remo Gerardo Carlotto “, as reported in the Official Gazette.

Through decree 103/2021, which bears the signature of President Alberto Fernández; the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and Chancellor Felipe Solá, establishes the creation of the position that will depend on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship and that will have “rank and hierarchy of Undersecretary or Undersecretary”

News in Development.

