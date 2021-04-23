Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed in 2021, but he could not name at least approximate dates. TASS…

He forwarded the question of specific dates to the project operator Nord Stream 2 AG, refusing to confirm that the route could be completed this summer.

Meanwhile, last week, the head of the State Duma Committee on Energy Pavel Zavalny told the Bundestag deputies that work on Nord Stream 2 will be completed before autumn, and then it will be possible to supply gas.

In early April, Nord Stream 2 AG claimed that the pipeline was 95 percent complete. Work in Danish waters resumed in early February 2021, they are being driven by the Fortuna barge and the Akademik Chersky pipelayer.

The main obstacle to the completion of the project remains the position of the United States, which intends to interfere with gas supplies with the help of sanctions. In 2019, under threat of punishment, the work was abandoned by the Swiss contractor Allseas, whose ships were laying pipes. Later, at least 18 companies refused to cooperate, including those that were supposed to insure and certify the gas pipeline.