The Government is grown and stands out. After the latest agreements with the Government regarding de-judicialization, the Catalan Executive has shown this Tuesday convinced that Catalonia will hold a referendum agreed with the Spanish State. “We are working so that there is an agreed referendum, we will vote in a recognized referendum,” said the spokesperson for the Generalitat, Patrícia Plaja, after the weekly meeting of the executive council.

For the Government it is not a problem that the Government has once again closed the door to holding a consultation on Tuesday. “It will not be held in any case,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños. “Neither amnesty nor self-determination,” Pedro Sánchez asserted in September 2021 at the Palau de la Generalitat, after the first meeting of the dialogue table. The Catalan administration has disdained the slamming of the Moncloa doors to the sovereignist consultation. “We are used to the government saying no,” Plaja said. “He has said no to so many things, but then others happen”, he pointed out.

Plaja recalled that the central executive denied that there would be pardons and today the prisoners of the ‘procés’ are free on the street. He also assured that he would not repeal the crime of sedition or touch on embezzlement and these changes are today a “reality”, according to the Government. “We work discreetly,” he said. The dialogue table has borne fruit and “much progress” has been made in dejudicialization. For this reason, the Generalitat has been convinced that Catalonia “will vote again.” “We will make it a reality” that the Catalans decide their future in a referendum, has predicted the spokesperson for the Executive of Pere Aragonès.

The day after ERC launched its referendum proposal, which goes through the Montenegro model, in which a minimum of 50% participation and a minimum of 55% of ‘yes’ would be necessary to consider victory, the Government has pointed out that the initiative of the Republicans “is in line” with his and has “points in common” with that prepared by the president of the Generalitat. Aragonès has not yet made his proposal public, but he does advocate for a clarity agreement between the Catalan pro-sovereignty groups. This formula will be the one that will lead to the dialogue table. But first, he wants to agree on it between the pro-independence groups and the nationalist platforms. Plaja has indicated that Aragonès will reactivate contacts with the sovereignists in the coming weeks with a view to articulating his proposal for clarity. In the coming weeks, and after listening to the secessionists, Aragonès plans to “shape” his agreement on clarity, with which he intends to reinvigorate the demand for the referendum. The Government does not enter into whether or not it is necessary to change the Constitution so that a sovereignist consultation is possible. “If there is a will, there are ways to hold a referendum,” according to Plaja.

The dialogue table remains undated, although the Government has recalled that there is a commitment to meet before the end of the year. The Generalitat, in any case, congratulates itself because “it is evident” that it is bearing fruit. “We are satisfied” with the changes in the Penal Code, Plaja said. With the reform, the “State has less repressive force,” she has assured.

In terms of Catalan budgets, Plaja has announced that there will be “good news” in the coming days.