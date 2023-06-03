The esplanade of the Cuelgamuros valley, formerly known as Los Caídos, in an image from April 21. santi burgos

The electoral advance to next July 23 and the possibility of a change of government worries the victims of Francoism, who fear that, as already happened under the mandate of Mariano Rajoy, memory policies will once again be put in a drawer. That was, in fact, what the then Minister of the Presidency, Ramón Jáuregui, asked that the Executive of the PP not do when, in November 2011, with the Socialist Government already in office after the PSOE had lost the general elections of that year, presented the plan of the committee of experts for the democratization of the Valley of the Fallen. That plea fell on deaf ears, but the relatives of those who suffered reprisals keep it very much in mind. A break in the application of the Democratic Memory Law would be even more harmful now due to the advanced age of the majority of the victims of Francoism. Feijóo has assured that he will repeal it if he comes to power and has criticized all the actions in the Cuelgamuros Valley so far. While his eventual partner, Vox, is especially belligerent against the norm, which appealed to the Constitutional Court on the grounds that it tries to “condition freedom of thought, conscience, academic and foundation.” These are the pending tasks.

Cuelgamuros Valley. The redefinition of the monument devised by Franco to immortalize his victory in the Civil War is a complex process that the Government has divided into different phases. The transfer of the tomb of the dictator (October 2019) and that of the founder of La Falange, José Antonio Primo de Rivera (in April); the name of the enclosure has been changed —from Valle de los Caídos, the Francoist denomination, to Valle de Cuelgamuros—; Since 2007, acts of exaltation of the Civil War or the dictatorship in its vicinity have been prohibited, and a a specific web portal on the history of the monument. But 128 claims remain pending for the remains of people who were buried in the mausoleum without the consent of their relatives, the expulsion of the Benedictine community and the construction of an interpretation center that turns the complex into a kind of model of Francoism. It will explain, from democracy, why it is one of the best examples of National-Catholicism or how it was built with imprisoned labor.

Of these last three phases of the resignification process, government sources assure that they are continuing with the work to return the remains to the families that claim them, in some cases, such as that of Fausto Canales, who has his father and uncle there. buried, for 20 years. A laboratory has been built inside the basilica, moving the benches next to the tomb chapel, the crypt where most of the remains requested by the families are found, to place forensic tables. The latest tastings that have been carried out also indicate that the state of the boxes in which the victims were buried is somewhat better than previous studies indicated, although the process is still very complex.

Feijóo, on the exhumation of Queipo de Llano, in November. Video: epv

The electoral advance means that there will no longer be time, before the elections, to prepare the decree of the new legal framework of the complex that was going to cause the expulsion of the Benedictine community, which has governed the monument since 1958 and which, in the opinion of the Executive, it has proven to be “incompatible” with the new democratic goals of the venue. In fact, the prior, Santiago Cantera, was about to be arrested during Franco’s exhumation, which he opposed at all times and which was finally carried out in October 2019 with the endorsement of the three powers of the State: the legislative, the executive and the judicial.

The elections also leave on hold the last phase of the resignification of the Valley, the construction of an interpretation center so that what has been done in other countries with traumatic pasts, significant constructions, can be done in Spain. For example, the ESMA, the detention, torture and extermination center of the Argentine dictatorship (1976-1983), which today is converted into a museum of memory that disseminates knowledge of the practices of State terrorism, its antecedents and its consequences. .

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Extinction of the Franco Foundation. Another novelty of the memory law that came into force in October is the inclusion as a “cause of extinction of foundations for not constituting an end of general interest, the apology of Francoism that praises the coup d’etat and the dictatorship or exalts its leaders, with contempt and humiliation of the dignity of the victims of the coup d’état, the war or the Franco regime, or direct or indirect incitement to hatred or violence against them”. This section of the norm fully affects the Francisco Franco National Foundation, which denies Franco’s repression and is dedicated to praising the dictator, something that the UN commissioner Pablo de Greiff has described as an “anomaly in Europe.”

The extinction of the foundation requires a procedure that is now also on hold. The law gave one year to promote the modification of the 2002 norm that regulates the right of association to include as a cause of dissolution the apology of Francoism. Once this modification has been made, the protectorate of foundations, dependent on the Ministry of Culture, would judicially urge its extinction and the judicial body could, ex officio, or at the request of a party, agree to the provisional suspension of its activities until a sentence is handed down.

Poster calling for an act in homage to Franco. Francisco Franco Foundation

Knowledge of Franco’s repression. A recent study revealed deep gaps in students and workers between the ages of 16 and 30 about the Civil War and the dictatorship. The memory law establishes that citizens have “the inalienable right to knowledge of the historical truth about the process of violence and terror imposed by the Franco regime”, it sets the objective of promoting their knowledge and recalls “the duty of memory of the powers public to avoid the repetition of any form of political violence or totalitarianism”. To this end, it establishes that “the Spanish educational system will include among its aims the knowledge of Spanish democratic history and memory and the fight for democratic values ​​and liberties, developing in textbooks and curricular materials the repression that occurred during War and Dictatorship”.

An agreement between the Secretary of State for Memory and the Secretary of Education made it possible to include these contents in the decrees for basic ESO and Baccalaureate education last year. In addition, the law provides for “continuous training plans for the General State Administration” to “raise awareness in relation to democratic memory.” All this process, they warn from the Government, will be interrupted if PP and Vox, who describe these initiatives as “indoctrination”, come to power.

Audit of seized assets and companies benefited by the Franco regime. The law gave one year to carry out an audit of looted assets “for political, ideological reasons, conscience or religious belief during the War and the Dictatorship.” It also provides for the preparation of a census of the companies that benefited from the forced labor of prisoners during that period and, in collaboration with other public administrations, the development of an “inventory of buildings and works carried out by members of the Disciplinary Battalions of Working Soldiers , as well as by prisoners in concentration camps, Workers Battalions and prisoners in Militarized Penitentiary Colonies”. A victory of the right, they indicate from the Government, would prevent these investigations from being carried out.

Exhumations and DNA bank. Since the entry into force of the law, it is the General State Administration, in collaboration with autonomies and city councils, which assumes the search for those shot who still lie in graves and ditches and their identification, for which the creation of a a DNA bank. The department responsible for democratic memory draws up multi-year plans to locate clandestine burials and their continuity will depend on the electoral result. These tasks represent around 60% of the Government budget for the chapter on democratic memory. At the time, Mariano Rajoy did not repeal the historical memory law approved in 2007, but left it without effect by suppressing the budget items for its application. His successor, Pablo Casado, proposed repealing the rule and replacing it with a new one, called “of harmony”, which he commissioned from Adolfo Suárez Illana and which never came to fruition. Feijóo has also promised to repeal the Democratic Memory Law, although he does not clarify his alternative.

Its eventual government partner if it wins, Vox, has made the PP ugly on numerous occasions for not repealing the autonomous laws by heart in the communities where they govern, a demand that it has put on the table so far in all its electoral pacts. United Nations Commissioner Pablo de Greiff recalls that memory policies “are not an invention of Spain or a political party, but rather matters of State that respond to international obligations.” Since 2000, the remains of more than 11,000 victims have been recovered. The law is not addressed only to those of one side, although the majority of those shot at the hands of Republicans were already exhumed, honored and repaired during the dictatorship.

Exhumation work on a mass grave in Almagro (Ciudad Real), in May 2021. Jaime Villanueva