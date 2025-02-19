The Government has blocked This Wednesday the possibility that the report of the presentation of the law for the new issuance trade regime that includes the Elimination of electricity generation tax that agreed in December the PP and Junts and that ended up included in the text thanks also to the support of Vox, ERC and PNV. The Socialist majority From the table of the Ecological Transition Commission that this law processes It has been imposed on the request of the Retomar PP This issue next week.

Finally, the meeting of the table of this parliamentary commission has agreed that in its meeting scheduled for next week will only be a lawbut at the moment the report of the presentation of the law that will regulate the new emission trade regime, where PP and Juns managed to include an amendment to suspend the application of the Value of Electric Production Taxthat taxes electric companies with a type of 7% and that, in their impact on the bill of households and businesses, the PP calculates that it could save them around the OS 400 million. This tax was 0% minor between 2021 to 2023 as one of the measures to deal with the increase in inflation by the Ukraine War and the amendment of the PP and Junnts contemplates the request of the electricity sector that Disappear again indefinitely, although whenever there is no rate deficit.

A day after the – new chaotic – vote in the parliamentary commission that included the two amendments in the final report of the presentation, the third vice president and minister for the ecological transition, Sara Aagesensaid his opposition to eliminate this taxensuring that the electrical invoice would rise.

Also, in December PP and Junts they agreed at the last moment and by surprise to introduce another amendment to the presentation for the presentation for ‘Save’ more than a hundred plants in cogeneration industry – metallurgical, bins, agri-food, petrochemicals or textiles- of closure or relocation to other countries, which contemplates extending its remuneration regime, already expired, until the Ministry of Ecological Transition does not celebrate the auction committed by 1,200 MW of electricity generated in its Thermal processes, which have been delayed for three years. Last week, the Ministry for Ecological Transition took the first step to celebrate this auctions that the electro -intense industry has been waiting for two years with the opening of a prior consultation but Without contemplating the extension that promote pp and junts, that the government warns that it is against the European State Aid regulations.

The Government opposition To these two measures is clear but, once included in the report of the presentation of the law in process with the favorable vote of PP, Vox, Junts, ERC and PNV it has Few possibilities of avoiding It is included in a standard that must be approved, among other issues, because it is the transposition of a European directive. Although at the time, in December, The PSOE came to look for an unlikely alternative majority Against the amendments -which should have the vote of matches that supported them two months ago -for the moment the strategy is keep postponing the vote of the Report of the Paper Commission, before moving on to the Plenary of Congress for the final approval of the Law of the New CO2 Emissions Commerce Regime and, between its articles, of the elimination of the Electric Generation Tax and the concession of the concession of An extension for the electro -interesting industry already without compensation.

This is precisely this Wednesday at the Meeting of the Bureau of the Ecological Transition Commission. There are Three PSOE deputies and two of the PP and have celebrated a vote that has derails the request of the popular to try to resume this vote next week and parliamentary sources claim that There is no date for it.