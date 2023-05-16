The controversy in the surroundings of Doñana does not stop, but this time on its southeast flank and not because of illegal crops, but because of the development of a tourism macro-project in front of the protected area that would include a golf course and up to 300 homes. The Junta de Andalucía has approved the strategic environmental declaration of a modification of the urban planning of the City Council of Trebujena (Cádiz) in which this project is contemplated. And the central government has harshly criticized that endorsement.

“It seems very strange to think that houses can be built in flood-prone areas now that climate change is leading us to more extreme phenomena such as torrential rains,” said the Ministry for Ecological Transition. “It would be incomprehensible for the Board to authorize golf courses and tourist macro-projects at the gates of Doñana at the time of drought that Spain is going through and especially the Guadalquivir basin,” added the department headed by the third vice president, Teresa Ribera.

But this environmental authorization is subject to “obtaining the favorable pronouncement of the basin body”, that is, the Gualdalquivir Hydrographic Confederation (CHG), according to the text approved by the Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy. Andalusia on April 12. Asked about this matter this Tuesday by journalists, the spokesman for the Andalusian Executive and Sustainability Minister, Ramón Fernández Pacheco, has acknowledged that this issue has now been left in the hands of the CHG, dependent on the central government. “If it issued a report in a negative sense, it would decrease the environmental declaration,” said the counselor, who has criticized that since 2020 the confederation has been asked up to three times to rule on this modification without having received a response.

But, despite the absence of that response, the Board decided to continue with the process and grant the environmental guarantee contingent in mid-April, just when the controversy over the legalization of irrigation promoted by PP and Vox in the Andalusian Parliament acquired a greater dimension . Sources from the Ministry for Ecological Transition have maintained this Tuesday that the confederation is finalizing the report on this urban modification. “We cannot announce the definitive result of the CHG report that is not yet finished,” they point out in the Ribera department. But the ministry points to the “difficult fit” that “a similar project has with the flood risk plans” in the area. Because the area of ​​2.33 million square meters in which this action would take place is an old dried up marsh. CHG sources assure this newspaper that they are finalizing the document, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Another aspect that the confederation must study is the one related to the availability of water resources. Although the report of the Board of April 12 already indicates that “there is availability of water resources.”

EL PAÍS has asked the Ministry of Sustainability the reason why the environmental authorization has been granted without the report that conditions all the others, which is that of the CHG. But the Board has not responded to that question. This same doubt is shared by environmental associations. “This is like in the case of the irrigation law, the Board grants irrigation, but then it has to be the CHG that authorizes it,” explains Juan Clavero, spokesman for Ecologistas en Acción. “Here it is the same, the Board says that urbanization is viable, but the one who has the last word is the central government, opening another front”, he adds.

Ecologists in Action has questioned on Tuesday the validity of the endorsement granted by the Board. “The environmental declaration approved by the Board is completely illegal, since it does not have the mandatory report on the risk of flooding in the area,” warned this organization, which has been a person in the file for years. “Its effects on the EU Natura 2000 Network, which includes the Guadalquivir and Doñana estuaries, have not been evaluated, and none of the 900 allegations presented against the project have been answered,” this NGO added to through a statement. The environmental organization has also highlighted that “the technicians and managers of the administrations that are approving or reporting favorably on this project could be incurring in negligent conduct, if not in alleged documentary falsification and prevarication, which could have criminal responsibilities.”

This project dates back to 2003, when a well-known Belgian promoter in the area, Bernard Devos, signed an agreement with the Trebujena City Council in which he promised to pay him around 5.5 million euros when the modification of the PGOU was approved. , varying the classification of land from rustic to developable, to make the construction of the project possible. The economic crisis buried the project until the previous mayor, Jorge Rodríguez, revived it in April 2019 —by submitting to public information the Strategic Impact Environmental Study presented by the new promoter of the project (Costa Guadalquivir), after having addressed in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017 other reforms of the PGOU to make it compatible with the macro-project—, putting on a war footing the environmental organizations, the unions and a good part of the social organizations, who did not understand how the councilor of a town that It has always been considered the stronghold of Izquierda Unida in the province of Cádiz, it bowed to the economic interests of urban developers.

On the table was a high-end macro-urbanization, on the first line of Doñana and with an extension of more than 2,000 hectares, almost triple that of this Cádiz municipality of 7,000 inhabitants. In addition, it was going to consume 800,000 cubic meters of water, “the same amount that is consumed in Trebujena,” Clavero points out. The then councilor defended that the project would revitalize the economy of a municipality that, as stated in the justification for the modification of the PGOU included in the Board’s report, “currently presents regressive growth rates and can be found in tourism development an opportunity to reinvest its current trend”.

Some arguments that the environmental organizations and the associations that presented more than 800 allegations that were never debated did not understand because Rodríguez decided to postpone the plenary session in which they should be studied to “initiate a process of dialogue between the parties.” However, thanks to the letters sent by the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office to the City Council to find out about the public information process and allegations of the modification of the PGOU, it was learned that this modification had been sent in October 2019 to the Delegation of the Ministry of Environment of the Board to carry out the study on the ordinary strategic environmental evaluation of the macro-project.

The current mayor, contrary to the project

“That report should have been returned by the Board because it was not even approved in plenary session,” says Clavero. The new mayor, Ramón Galán, also from the IU, has disassociated himself from the macro-urbanization that the Board has once again put on the front page. “This is a project that has been processed for 20 years in the City Council and the climatic reality of then is not what it is now. It is out of place, it is extemporaneous. We are in favor of other types of projects, such as the regeneration of marshes that we are already carrying out and that we are there hand in hand with the Junta”, he told EL PAÍS, reports Jesus Canas.

Visibly upset by the controversy generated by the Andalusian government, Galán insists that “they are making an effort to explain all this to the people.” “The City Council cannot refuse to process something that the promoters request, because we would be committing a prevarication. We believe that the competent Administration, the Board, is the one that has to take a position on whether it is compatible with something that would be done today, “he adds.

“Here there is no coincidence, but rather causation due to the open war of the irrigation lands of Doñana and the electoral campaign. This declaration of the Board obeys an electoral interest”, the mayor emphasizes. Regarding the absence of the CHG report, he warns: “It’s not that it doesn’t come out, but rather that it should have come out completely and it hasn’t. In addition, it goes without answering the allegations of ecologists. There is a clear interest at the moment.”

