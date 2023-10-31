Without a Temporary Immigrant Stay Center (CETI) but with a camp with six hundred places capacity in the old Naval Hospital. This is what Cartagena looks like in the device launched by the central government to confront the avalanche of ‘undocumented’ people, present and future, as explained by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, to the mayors of the municipalities. involved in the operation, including Noelia Arroyo from Cartagena. She did so in a meeting held in the afternoon by videoconference.

Escrivá confirmed that Cartagena is not among the 14 locations chosen by the central government to install care centers for foreigners, but that it is to set up a “temporary” camp, a decision that responds “only to the fact that it is an easy location to condition due to the urgency of the situation. He insisted that this is only a “temporary” solution that had to be adopted “due to the lack of availability of immediate access areas.” The minister thanked the mayor for “the collaboration of the municipality, always supportive.” He recalled how Cartagena already acted to welcome refugees, with the provision of a municipal facility to the Government for the accommodation of Ukrainian families, at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Previously, the mayor reminded him that Cartagena already receives the arrival of migrants directly by sea, which on too many occasions exceeds the Government’s management capacity and that “it is not logical that new resources be added to this pressure to care for migrants arriving in other coasts.

Municipal Plenary Agreement



He also reproached him for saying that “it takes a lot of work to understand” that despite this, “the government cannot find a better place in all of Spain to set up a camp and has chosen a municipality that already receives migrants by sea.” Arroyo highlighted that the municipal plenary session and the main institutions have spoken out against the measure adopted by Escrivá, such as the Chamber and the COEC employers’ association, in addition to the municipal groups.

The six hundred places in the camp will be added to the hundred that the Ministry made available last week in hotels and shelters. The camp will be located on one of the three esplanades of what was a hospital facility until 2012. There they will set up tents and modular containers, where the immigrants will be housed. All of them will be managed by the NGO Accem, which works to improve the quality of life of refugees and migrants and the most vulnerable groups.

The first to arrive will do so next week, as Minister Escrivá announced the day before yesterday. That is why it is expected that there will be movement in the area in the coming days, to prepare the land and begin to set up what will be the camping area. The plan is that these people will be able to stay in the Cartagena reception center for approximately one month, the time it takes to process their requests for humanitarian asylum and contact their assistance and family networks, with which they will complete the integration process in Spain or in other countries of the European Union (EU).

This is one of the three facilities that it plans to launch in Spain, to attend to the arrival of ‘undocumented’ people to the coasts. The other two will be at the Arteaga General Headquarters, located in the Madrid neighborhood of Carabanchel, and at the Primo de Rivera barracks, in Alcalá de Henares.

Reach out and collaborate



In the morning, Noelia Arroyo, speaking to the media, said that “raising tents for immigrants is a failure of their immigration policy and doing so in Cartagena is a senseless error.” The first mayor asked herself “why if a camp can be set up anywhere, its location has to be this municipality, when the immigrants who arrive on the Cartagena coast are already cared for elsewhere.”

In this sense, the spokesperson for the socialist municipal group, Manuel Torres, explained in a press conference this Tuesday that “Cartagena must reach out and collaborate, like the rest of the country, because the situation in the Canary Islands is unsustainable and he clarified that “no permanent reception center for immigrants will be installed, but rather a temporary camp to address the migration crisis facing Spain.”

Cartagena Futuro calls for a protest in front of the Regional Assembly for this Thursday

The Cartagena Futuro Association has called a demonstration for this Thursday in front of the Regional Assembly, to “visualize the discontent of citizens” over the installation of a Temporary Immigrant Stay Center (CETI) or, failing that, a reception camp at the Naval Hospital. It will be at seven in the afternoon. This same group already called a protest rally last Sunday in front of the old hospital center and collected signatures from citizens opposed to the decision of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

«Cartagena is supportive but we will not allow it to be belittled as has happened to us until now. We have no investment in railways, coastal batteries or the City of Justice, among others. In that we only have promises,” warned the president of the group Ana Cristina Martínez. He hopes for a good reception to make himself heard, because “we already have a Temporary Care Center for Foreigners (CATE), our way of participating in this State issue,” such as immigration.

“No to impositions”



They will be clear in the demonstration, because “Cartagena does not want more impositions.” Last Monday, several neighborhood associations and groups from La Vaguada, Loma de Canteras, San José Obrero, Las Seiscientas, as well as the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Cartagena agreed to support this protest, and given its importance, they called for “this Next Thursday, do not miss the call,” they indicated from Cartagena Futuro in a statement.

In last Sunday’s event, the organizers demanded that “the Naval must be for all the people of Cartagena,” Martínez said in the manifesto he read. And he asked that the different governments not turn Cartagena into a “shelter municipality.”