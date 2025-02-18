02/18/2025



Updated at 6:15 p.m.





After three years with a possible veto to the hunt for common quail on the table, the Ministry for Ecological Transition has now confirmed that the species will not be considered in danger of extinction And therefore, I know You can continue hunting. However, “the competent authorities of the Autonomous Communities are already working on reducing the hunting pressure of the quail,” the government clarifies in a parliamentary response seen by ABC.

The alarms on the state of this brown brown and small size bird jumped in 2022, when ecological transition proposed to declare the quail in critical danger of extinction. It was based on a SEO/BirdLife report that encrypted the population in about 225,000 copies and a population decline of 61% in the last 20 years. The data, however, were questioned by organizations such as the Artemisan Foundation and the Royal Spanish Hunting Federation (RFEC), which through the Coturnix 2020 report determined that the post-productive population of Codorniz in Spain of that year was from that year 3.2 million copies. The scientific bird committee was then asked to clarify the situation.

“In view of the available information (…) it is not clear that the quail should be included in the endangered category of the Spanish catalog of threatened species,” says ecological transition in a written response sent to the deputy of the group Add, Julia Boada, issued on February 10 and expanded on February 17.

According to the Ministry, the data obtained do not meet scientific criteria to include common quail in the Spanish catalog of threatened species. Nor does the scientific committee ask that hunting is prohibited, the text ensures, but that the management of the species is reviewed.









Proportionality

«The reduction of hunting pressure does not necessarily involve the interruption of the activity. The concept of sustainability of the species involves the possibility of maintaining a hunting level that is not incompatible with the objective of recovery of the species, ”the government alleges. This is the autonomous communities and, according to ecological transition, in the last two years the level of catches has already been reduced “remarkably”.

“This way Proportionality is ensured of the measures carried out compatible with the recommendations of the scientific report, also reducing the socioeconomic impact that the prohibition of the activity could have on rural areas, ”he concludes.

The measure has been received with optimism among the collective of hunters. Both the Artemisan and RFEC Foundation have stressed that both The Coturnix project, Like others that have been launched from the hunting sector for the conservation of species and the sustainability of their hunting, “it is allowing to put in the hands of the competent administrations reliable data for the correct decision making based on scientific and technical criteria rigorous ».