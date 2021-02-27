The Government confirmed this Friday that it will pay two $ 1500 bonuses for retirees and pensioners with income of up to $ 30,856, which is added to the 8.07% increase applied by the new adjustment formula.

“By decision of the national government, to the increase of 8.07 percent that emerges from the mobility formula for the month of March, two bonds of 1,500 pesos will be added for all retirees and pensioners with incomes of up to 30,856 pesos, “reported Anses.

The bonuses will be awarded in April and May. “In this way, the minimum having, which in the month of March will be 20,571 pesos, will become 22,071 pesos in the months of April and May,” they specified from the National Administration of Social Security.

With the increase due to the new mobility formula and the announced bonuses, the increase in the minimum retirement will be 16%.

Retirees wait to collect their retirement in Mendoza. Photo: Los Andes.

This will be the first increase to be made under Law 27,609 on Retirement Mobility and will reach 8.3 million retirements and pensions and 9.6 million allowances (Universal Child Allowance, Family Allowances and Universal Allowance for Pregnancy, among others) .

The political decision to grant an extraordinary bonus is because inflation has been liquefying assets, especially in recent months.

In addition, because, with 8.07%, the first increase based on the new mobility formula, which will be applied for three months (March-May) had a bad debut for retirees, pensioners and other beneficiaries of social benefits, such as AUH, Asignaciones Familiares) that add up to 18 million people.