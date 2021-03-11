The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, expressed his concern about the rupture of the Peronist bloc of the Tucuman Legislature, as a result of the differences that arose within that bench due to the election of a new Ombudsman.

“This is not the time to put personal interests first, but to address the problems of the people,” De Pedro said in a statement, referring to the maneuver promoted by the lieutenant governor of Tucumán, Osvaldo Jaldo, who with the support of deputies of the bussismo and sectors of the macrismo imposed the election of the new provincial Defender.

The official expressed his concern about the breakdown of the official bloc of the Tucuman Legislature, after having held a meeting with the governor at the Casa Rosada on Monday Juan Manzur, shortly after the act led by President Alberto Fernández for the signing of the Federal Agreement to prevent Gender Violence.

Manzur had recognized that “There was a break” in the Peronist bloc of the provincial Legislature, after differences that arose with Jaldo for the election of a new Ombudsman.

“Some legislators told me that they will not tolerate colleagues from the legislative bloc itself criticizing the governor“So they decided to form another space within the ruling party called” Peronist Loyalty, “Manzur said at a press conference in Tucumán.

The space that responds to the Lieutenant Governor and President of the Legislature will continue to be called “Everyone’s Justicialist.”

The provincial leader thus referred to the differences arising in the legislative session, where the new Ombudsman in Tucumán, Eduardo Cobos, a former legislator who answers to Jaldo, was elected to replace Fernando Juri Debo, a man chosen by Manzur to continue in office.

The election of the ombudsman, in addition to the votes of Jaldista legislators, had the support of the opposition ediles of the Radical Civic Union and Fuerza República, for which it concluded with 27 endorsements, 11 abstentions and 11 absences.