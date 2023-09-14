Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, opened the activities of the 12th session of the International Government Communication Forum, which is organized by the Government Media Office. Sharjah at Expo Center Sharjah over two days, hosting more than 250 speakers and participants under the slogan “Today’s Resources… Tomorrow’s Wealth.”

In his opening speech, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi stressed that transforming resources into wealth can only be achieved with the triangle of natural resources, qualified human resources, and advanced technology, indicating the importance of encouraging economic and administrative thinking in exploiting natural resources.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi highlighted the importance of the issue raised by the forum in this year’s session, saying, “We highlight successful global experiences in investing resources. We are trying to restore the momentum of international dialogue, stressing the commitment to searching for possible solutions to the challenges of the times.”

Challenges

During the opening of the forum, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, Tariq Saeed Allay, spoke about the challenges facing the world in the field of wealth and resources, stressing that this issue is not old, but rather contemporary and increasing in importance with the passage of time, as the world faces a major challenge that is not rare. resources, but rather in how to manage and invest them effectively.

Sustainable future

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Food Security, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, said in a speech entitled: “How do we build a sustainable future for humanity?”, “The UAE plans to triple the contribution of renewable energy by 2030, and the UAE is the first country in the region to It signs the Paris Climate Agreement and even announces its strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.” She noted that the country has committed to reducing emissions by 40% by 2030.

The merciful judge

The opening activities of the forum witnessed a speech by American Judge Francisco Caprio, known as “The Compassionate Judge,” during which he spoke about his journey as a judge and how he learned from his father to be merciful and understanding with the people who come to the courtroom. He shared some touching stories about the cases in which he ruled and how they affected his life. And the lives of others, praising Sharjah and the Emirates as a pioneering and true example of care and care.

Judge Francisco Caprio reviewed his method of dealing with children who come to the courtroom with their parents, where he explained that he tries to make the courtroom an enjoyable and educational place for children, and invites them to participate in decision-making.

A world without hunger

Under the title “How do we draw a map for a world free of hunger?”, researcher and environmental activist Vandana Shiva spoke about innovative solutions to the crisis of resource scarcity and combating hunger in the world, noting that food is the basic currency of life on Earth.

An inspiring experience

Solar energy specialist Yolande Randrianampenina spoke about her experience, in her speech entitled “Yolande…Energy from the Hand of a Woman,” saying: “Women in our village learned how to produce solar panels and mastered their maintenance, and after three years of training in India, we established A new training center in Malagasy to enable women to obtain knowledge and culture.”

“Message from Earth” session

Officials stressed the importance of effective communication in promoting sustainable development practices that would benefit strategies for optimal use of natural resources in a way that achieves the greatest possible benefit to societies around the world, noting that involving the public and civil society institutions and not limiting communication between governments; It would contribute to bringing about radical transformations in the mechanism of managing natural and economic resources.

This came during a key session entitled “A Message from the Earth” within the activities of the first day of the International Government Communication Forum 2023. The session hosted the Assistant Secretary-General, Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the League of Arab States, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, and the Philippine Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Maria Antonia. , and President of Green Cross International, Professor Alexandre Lequetal.

Khattabi pointed out that the main challenge to the power of effective communication lies in the extent of the credibility of media work and the established trust between media institutions and decision-makers, in addition to the ability of media messages to deal with the dimensions of sustainable development.

Maria Antonia expressed the importance of effective government communication in development and investment of natural resources, and said: “We must be clear to our audiences about everything related to natural resources and the mechanisms for investing them, and how individual interests can serve collective interests.” Professor Alexander Liquital pointed out that, through his long experience in working with governmental and non-governmental organizations, communication will not be as effective as it should be unless it is open to both parties in a transparent and frank manner.