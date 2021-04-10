“This seminar is for us not only an exercise in how we are and where we are going, but it should also be an invitation to those who are listening to us to work together on new investment opportunities and new opportunities for exploitation and development. Argentina is ready, ”Ambassador Jorge Argüello told some 600 listeners who were turned on last Thursday to a zoom that was made between Washington and Buenos Aires.

In that crowded virtual connection, in which the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, the Secretary of Mining, Alberto Hensel and the three governors of the mineral producing provinces were also, Argüello proposed that lithium function as “the bridge between Argentina and the United States.”

The Government thus came out to seduce the United States into promoting the investments of its companies in Argentine lithium, a strategic sector for the future of renewable energies, which feed, for example, the batteries of computer mobile phones, but now especially electric vehicles, which are central to Joe Biden’s plans in its policy to combat climate change.

Seminar on investments in Lithium organized by the IDB, the Woodrow Wilson Center and the Argentine embassy in the United States

Argentina is the third world reserve of the also called “white gold”, after Australia and Chile, and with the Chileans and Bolivians it integrates the desirable lithium mining triangle in South America. Now, with two operations underway and 18 advanced projects in different stages, Argentina exports about US $ 190 million per year, of lithium and wants to bring the figure to US $ 2.1 billion, in a decade. Today 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate are exported and the potential with the projects in operation and under construction could be projected exports of 135,000 tons of lithium equivalent, which would rise to 305,000 tons which are in a preliminary state.

In this train they seek to show Americans that the market is available for a sector where Europeans, Canadians and now the Chinese – with mining projects in gold, silver, lithium and industrial minerals – have already landed with all their economic power to feed on the mineral. your already developing vehicle industry needs.

Thursday’s seminar was organized by the Ibero-American Development Bank (IDB) within the framework of the regional technical assistance program, in which the Woodrow Wilson Center and the Argentine Embassy in the United States work.

And it had as a pillar the visibility of the sector so that it invests in value chains and not only in the mineral itself, but too that the investments be managed with the producing provinces without political distinction: hence the three governors of the provinces that contain Argentine lithium stated: the radical Gerardo Morales, from Jujuy; and the Peronists Gustavo Sáenz, from Salta, and Raúl Jalil, from Catamarca.

What is striking is also that it was one of several events that occurred in just one week in something that is happening between Argentina and the United States: the administration of Biden has given the order to explore what kind of “partnership” he will have with the government of Alberto Fernández, who in turn also seeks US support in his negotiations with the Monetary Fund.. And in just one week his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke with Foreign Minister Felipe Solá. The Pentagon sent the head of the Southern Command, Craig Faller, to Buenos Aires and Ushuaia where he was received by two ministers (Agustín Rossi and Carla Vizzotti), they donated three mobile hospitals. And on Tuesday the 13th, Juan González, the main security adviser to the US president for Latin American and Caribbean issues, will arrive.

Alberto Fernández promised at the opening of ordinary sessions of Congress, on March 1, an electromobility law, and lithium climbed climbed to priority issues from the Ministry of Productive Development and the Ministry of the Interior, led by Wado de Pedro. In recent days, the so-called Lithium table was formed between the Nation and the provinces. And Kulfas promised that the future electromobility regime that the government hopes will be sanctioned in 2021 will offer “fiscal and tax incentives, and incentives for the acquisition of electric vehicles with the central requirement that they have components manufactured in the country to enhance the value chain “in the country and the region.

The only American in Argentina Livent, which supplies Tesla. It also signed an agreement for an investment of US $ 334 million with BMW to supply it with lithium extracted in Argentina. The German company has said that it will not produce vehicles or batteries in this country but will help the government establish a value chain between the mine and the electric vehicle market, including the charging of public electric vehicles, “smart” city technology and clean energy, according to the influential website Mobilist.