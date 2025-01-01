Since TVE announced that Lalachus would present the network’s bells alongside David Broncano, criticism of the comedian has been a constant on social networks. The last ones, for showing a picture of the Grand Prix heifer, the program’s mascot, represented as the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

This is an offense to Catholics that many have taken it upon themselves to denounce through X, formerly Twitter, where comments about it have been occurring since Tuesday night. The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has also spoken on the matter, stating that has come out in defense of the comedian through his social network account this Wednesday. Likewise, he has indicated the Government’s intention to reform the crime of religious offenses in 2025.

«Day 1 and the ultras’ first attempt to intimidate. In 2025 we will promote the reform of the crime of religious offenses to guarantee freedom of expression and creation, a measure of the Action Plan for Democracy,” he wrote in a message accompanied by the hashtag #Yoconlalachusybroncano.

Day 1 and the ultras’ first attempt to intimidate. In 2025 we will promote the reform of the crime of religious offenses to guarantee freedom of expression and creation, a measure of the Action Plan for Democracy. #Yoconlalachusybroncanohttps://t.co/W82sBw0WW9 — Félix Bolaños (@felixbolanosg) January 1, 2025

In July, the Executive’s intention to eliminate the crime of religious offenses from article 525 of the Penal Code was already known through a legislative reform agreed with Sumar within the Action Plan for Democracy.









The Government’s intention is to modify the text that reads: “Those who, for offending the feelings of members of a confession religious, publicly, verbally, in writing or through any type of document, mock their dogmas, beliefs, rites or ceremonies or humiliate, also publicly, those who profess or practice them.

Currently, only 6 of the 27 countries Members of the European Union do not sanction offenses to religious feelings as Sánchez now claims.