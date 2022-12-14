The first photo of the budgets of the Generalitat will be for the common ones. The Government and En Comú Podem have closed an agreement this Wednesday to approve the future budgets of the Generalitat that contemplates raising the tax on empty apartments by 33% as well as equalizing the heritage at the same level as the State. The President Pere Aragonès and the leader of En Comú Podem, Jéssica Albiach, will present the agreement today at 5:30 p.m. ERC has 33 deputies and eight common ones, so the Government needs the support of one of the other two large forces (PSC and Junts) or the abstention of both to approve the accounts.

More information

This is the third time that the Government and the commons close a budget agreement. The formation of the left warned weeks ago that its priority is to deploy a shock plan for health and increase taxation, including raising personal income tax to the highest classes. “There will be taxation yes or yes,” said the deputy Joan Carlos Gallego at the time. The commons have not achieved this measure but, on the other hand, they have started the commitment to raise the tax on empty apartments by 33%. In 2020, the Generalitat collected 8.8 million euros for this tribute. This collection was used in the purchase of homes by trial and error. The tax is levied on empty homes for two years without justification. For this reason, the tax was applied in 2020 to some 8,000 flats.

The agreement involves an increase in the wealth tax in Catalonia in order to match it to the new tax on large fortunes presented in Congress by PSOE and Unidas Podemos. In this way, the Generalitat will ensure the entry of an additional 12 million euros to what it currently collects from this tax and that would otherwise go to the state coffers. The tax on large fortunes is designed for taxpayers with assets of more than three million euros and will only be applied in those communities that do not collect for Patrimony or whose tax is lower than the state one. In this way, they want to force the autonomous governments to apply it and create a homogenization of the tax throughout the State. The project arose as a result of the Andalusian government announcing its reduction, following in the footsteps of the Community of Madrid.

The question is how the agreement will affect the negotiation that ERC maintains with the PSC

The question is how the agreement will affect the negotiation that ERC maintains with the PSC. The Socialists maintain that it is a decision of Esquerra but they point out that this is the same formula of the investiture – to agree first with the small partner, in this case the CUP, to do it later with the big one – that did not work out for them. The PSC claims from minute one that it has as many deputies -33- as ERC and calls for a face-to-face negotiation. The risk, the PSC warned in its day, is that the agreement contains elements that they do not like. “Let’s see what they do then,” said socialist sources. The Socialists demand in the negotiation to unravel five projects, including the extension of the El Prat airport, the Gard Rock Café or the B-40, the Vallès belt. “The calendar does not put pressure on us,” warned the socialist deputy Alícia Romero on Tuesday, who blamed the Government for negotiating extremely slowly and making the budget extension inevitable.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter