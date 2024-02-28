The central and Basque governments have reached an agreement for the transfer to Euskadi of the functions and services in matters of immigration in the phase of autonomy of people who have accessed the condition of international protection, that is, the phase in which provides support for their social integration. This transfer does not refer to asylum procedures, which continue to be managed by the State. Nor does it assume the management of refugee reception centers, but rather the social integration itineraries of immigrants once the Government has recognized their international protection.

The autonomy phase of people who have accessed international protection status has a maximum duration of six months. During this period of time, they are given support to access training for employment, they are accompanied in their search for housing and integration activities are provided.

According to the Basque Government, although it did not have specific competence, Euskadi had already guaranteed benefits for beneficiaries of international protection for many years, “naturally”, within its social benefits, but, now, the transfer will allow the Basque model to be reinforced. that already offers services to the population of foreign origin to support them in the integration processes.

The economic valuation of the transfer has been estimated at 2.4 million annually at the state level. This money is calculated to then deduct the proportional part of Euskadi in the payment to the State of the Quota.

The transfer is part of the agreement between PSOE and PNV for the nationalists to support the investiture of Pedro Sánchez and had to be completed in the first quarter of the year, like those of the Cercanías railway service and the homologation of university degrees that were already closed on last Friday. The agreement must be ratified in the near future by the Joint Transfer Commission.

The Basque Minister of Public Governance and Self-Government, Olatz Garamendi, the department that has reached the agreement, considers that this transfer “highlights other public policies that act on the integration processes of these people.” “We have an example in the transfer closed last week, the homologation of foreign qualifications, taking into account the context of high demand for qualified workers,” the counselor stressed.

For his part, the Government delegate, Denis Itxaso, has highlighted on social networks that this month of February “has been key for the closing of the transfer agreements for the three committed matters.” “The phase of personal autonomy of people welcomed with international protection, railway proximity and the homologation of university degrees will be part of Basque self-government,” he stressed.

Itxaso has confirmed that the signature of these matters will be stamped “shortly” and thus three transfers to the Basque Government will be certified that the Ministry of Territorial Policy “has worked with rigor and legal certainty.”

Last Friday, the central and Basque governments closed the agreement for the transfers to the Basque Country of the Cercanías railway service and the homologation and equalization of university degrees. Both powers are also part of the agreement between PSOE and PNV so that the nationalists would support the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.