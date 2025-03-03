The PSOE and Junts closed on Monday one of the negotiations that had most stuck in the legislature – it is lasted for more than a year – and agreed Delegate to the Generalitat de Cataluña Immigration Competencies which currently exercises the State. The pact, advanced by TV3 and confirmed by this medium with government sources, will be signed in the next few days, although for now it has not transcended its content or which will be exactly the powers that will be assigned to the Autonomous Community.

