The return of Carles Puigdemont to the fore, with a meeting with Yolanda Díaz and with a conference in which he has set his conditions for the negotiation —especially an amnesty law processed before the investiture and the affirmation that Junts will never renounce unilateralism—, has raised the temperature of Spanish politics and has spread the idea that an electoral repetition cannot be ruled out. However, in La Moncloa, where more information is handled than in other centers of power and there is fluid contact with Junts after the successful negotiation for the Congress Table, they prefer to see the glass half full and cling to the negotiating will that the expresident of the Generalitat, on the run from Spanish justice since 2017 and now an MEP, has shown in his conference.

For the socialist sector of the Government, Puigdemont proposes “a program of maximums” that will not be the one that is finally agreed upon, but above all, he clearly indicates that he wants to negotiate the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. And that in itself is already a major step forward for someone who until recently was totally out of the national political game and voted against virtually every law of the coalition government. In the environment of the PSOE general secretary, they point out that the most important thing in Puigdemont’s speech is what he has not said: he has not placed the self-determination referendum as an indispensable condition, something that would have made negotiation impossible. And that, for the Executive, is a clear sign that there is space, although nothing is easy.

The Government came out on Tuesday to reassure its own and make it clear that the socialist positions and those of Junts, a group that defends the referendum on self-determination, independence and unilateralism, “are at the antipodes”, but that does not mean that They cannot agree on a series of points to achieve the investiture of Sánchez as they did before so that the PSOE and Sumar and not the PP and Vox would have control of the Congress Table. The spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, made great efforts to avoid any specificity and did not answer any of the specific conditions that Puigdemont puts forward, especially that of the amnesty law before the investiture is voted on. The socialist sector of the Government prefers that the negotiation be like that of the Congress Table, with total discretion and without knowing the starting conditions to prevent it from being impossible to go back later. That is why all the answers were generic, with a repeated mantra: whatever is agreed upon, it will be within the Constitution. The Socialists do not speak directly of amnesty, but from their words it can be deduced that they have assumed that they will have to make a definitive fiscal relief of the process if they want the investiture. In fact, Sánchez himself spoke openly on Monday of “turning the page” and being “coherent” with what the coalition government did in the previous legislature with pardons and the reform of the Penal Code to eliminate sedition and change the crime of embezzlement.

But the Socialists seem especially interested in the fact that the progressive electorate (which, according to the 40dB poll published on Monday in EL PAÍS, mostly supports seeking an investiture with the majority of the previous legislature and Junts long before a grand coalition) Do not be alarmed by Puigdemont’s messages, and especially by the harsh criticism from the opposition, which maintains that Spain is experiencing a moment of exceptional democracy. “We want to send a message of tranquility,” the spokeswoman for the Executive said at the press conference after the Council of Ministers on Tuesday. “No one believes that the wolf is coming anymore. It is enough to put fear in the body of the Spanish. The Government and President Sánchez have shown that they enforce the Constitution throughout Spain. It was with a PP government when someone wanted to bypass the Constitution. Sánchez has guaranteed that it is fulfilled. We face the next legislature on the basis of dialogue, the framework of the Constitution and the objective of coexistence. It has been proven in these five years of government that no matter how many people said that the wolf was coming, that Spain was breaking, that we were tied up, the Constitution has been respected and Catalonia is much better off than it was five years ago. They are not words. They are facts”, concluded Rodríguez. Meanwhile, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, a judge with a long career, sitting next to him, did not want to enter the legal debate on the constitutionality or not of a possible amnesty law as an expert.

In any case, the Executive knows that the pressure will be very strong in the coming weeks. Personalities of the PSOE, such as the former president of the Government Felipe González, have returned to the fore. On Tuesday during an interview on Onda Cero, González regained focus to show his rejection of an agreement with Junts and to ensure that, in his opinion, an amnesty law does not fit into the Constitution. Also the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, was very clear on Monday in rejecting him. And they will not be the only ones. “What is going to be done, when appropriate, will be done with transparency, democracy and coherence with what we have been doing, which has given results in Catalonia and, by the way, has obtained the majority support at the polls”, they point out in La Moncloa in response to González.

The negotiation, which will formally begin after the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo fails, but which is actually already in its preliminaries, will be very complex. And no one guarantees success. But in La Moncloa they see Puigdemont, setting aside his pro-independence rhetoric also designed for a world to which for years the leader has told them that there was no possible negotiation with an oppressive State, with the desire to reach an agreement and open the way for a new legislature. with Sánchez in the Government.

Any other option would lead to an electoral repetition that the PSOE continue to see as the worst of the options, because it is to roll the dice again with the risk that this time the PP and Vox will add up — they have remained four seats short of the majority absoluta with their UPN and CC endorsements—or a very similar result emerges leading to the same point. There are many weeks ahead of negotiations, and in the PSOE they trust that Puigdemont and all the others will now return to the discretion in which they had been in recent weeks. But none of the leaders consulted believes that the electoral repetition is closer after the speech of expresident. “Now the dance begins,” summarizes a minister. The end is yet to be written.