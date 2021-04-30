It is not a health issue.

The nonsense with the return of the public to the stadiums and pavilions of professional football and basketball reaches grotesque heights. Although they try to disguise it as such, the problem is not sanitary. These are the blissful competencies, incompetencies in this case, that pass between the professional competitions that depend on the Government and the non-professional ones, which depend on the Communities Autonomous. If there was a real risk to people, no contradictions would be allowed that are an insult to common sense. This very weekend, Bullets will open its doors to house 2,500 people in a Celtic B-Culturel Leonesa from Second B, but in Celta-I raised last night the presence of the public was prohibited. Equally or more bloody is that the same Sunday the doors are opened to 1,400 spectators in the Fonteta to see the girls of Valencia Basket and three hours later they force to vacate the same facility for the party of the Endesa League against Students.

Double measuring stick.

The minister of Culture Y sports, rather the first than the second, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, who had time to share a box in the Gothic With more than 1,000 spectators, it cannot, does not want to, or does not know how to explain why cultural shows do allow percentages of capacity. While passing the ball with him Ministry of Health, on Sales the bulls will gather 6,000 spectators this Sunday. Someone in their right mind may think that the monumental plaza de Madrid than modern Metropolitan with its new entrances and parking lots. The solution would be very fast if the Autonomous Communities had all the powers, but here each one wants to get their political profit instead of looking for the fans and the clubs, which are pitching in during this pandemic, beyond what is imaginable.

Meetings of hobbies.

The last excuse is that the images of the hobbies of the Athletic and of the Real before the cup final they did a lot of damage. The game was played more than a thousand kilometers away. It is certainly easier to organize the presence of a limited capacity in a stadium than to avoid the inevitable crowds of fans when promotions, saves or finals arrive. One would rather be writing about the gripping ending of League, from the last hit of the Barça and the feeling that none of them will win their five games. The Seville, on tiptoe, lurks. Pity that the government prevent fans, at least to a percentage, from enjoying the best League final of the last decade.