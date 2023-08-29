The meeting that Alberto Núñez and Feijóo and Pedro Sánchez will hold this Wednesday will be preceded by an atmosphere of great tension between the two main parties, which augurs a meeting without results. The government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, has been especially harsh on Tuesday with Feijóo and with his decision to attempt an investiture – the debate will be held on September 26 and 27 – which the PSOE sees as a waste of time because the PP does not He has the necessary votes. Rodríguez has come to accuse Feijóo of lying to the Spaniards and to describe as “paripé” all the pomp with which he is organizing these weeks prior to the investiture debate, including the meeting with Sánchez. The President of the Government has decided to attend that appointment out of institutional “and constitutional” respect, since Feijóo has been proposed as a candidate by the King, but he does not expect absolutely anything from the meeting and flatly rejects the idea of ​​the PP leader to respect that he govern the most voted list. The PP does not expect anything from the meeting either, despite being the promoter of the idea, and also arrives at the meeting with harsh previous reproaches to Sánchez.

“We attend to the request of the head of state, we show our absolute institutional respect, we are going to attend with democratic normality. We have shown our absolute availability, with three possible dates immediately. But this contrasts with the attitude of the PP candidate, which is dilatory. He has asked for a month to buy time, it is not known for what, knowing that he is going to lose. It is an investiture that is known to have failed. Why waste our time?” Rodríguez has charged. And he has insisted: “It is an investiture that looks like a paripé, with all the folklore, knowing that it is a lie, that it is lying to the Spanish. Let’s hope that a progressive government can be formed as soon as possible to respond to what the ballot boxes expressed on July 23.” The PP has answered the minister spokesperson also with a harsh tone, asking for “a minimum of respect” for an investiture that the King has commissioned from Feijóo, a fact that the vice president of the Senate, Javier Maroto, has used to demand respect from the spokesperson of the Government “beginning with the Crown”. “These are statements that are not typical of a member of the Government,” the popular leader has complained.

The Government is especially outraged that Feijóo is going to ask Sánchez to respect the most voted list after the PP took over several governments in territories where the Socialists were the most voted list after the May elections. This was the case in two autonomies where the PSOE was the most voted —Canary Islands and Extremadura— and in more than a hundred town councils. “We have just passed municipal and regional elections where Mr. Feijóo gave an instruction not to respect it [la lista más votada] and today, legitimately, it is mayors and presidents who did not receive the most votes”, said the spokeswoman. “You have to have institutional respect, to the Constitution, to the parliamentary system. And that means getting a parliamentary majority. Respect is not lying to Spain. Feijóo has no more than 172 deputies, which implies that he does not have a majority, that is what the polls expressed. What the candidate is doing is wasting Spain’s time, what the government wants is to have a fully functioning government as soon as possible. The repeal project raised by the PP was rejected by a social majority at the polls on July 23. We still do not have the majority, but unlike Feijóo, we do have the ability to achieve it ”, Rodríguez finished off.

La Moncloa thus believes that Wednesday’s appointment will not have any relevance because it is part of Feijóo’s “paripé”. In fact, it is possible that Sánchez will not even appear after the appointment with the PP leader, a clear way of giving little importance to the meeting, which this time will not be in La Moncloa but in Congress, neutral territory. Someone from the PSOE would be in charge of going out to explain to the journalists how the meeting went. Sánchez has already sent his spokespersons to La Moncloa on other occasions when the opposition leader visited him, but this gesture would be a clear sign that the president considers that this investiture attempt is just a waste of time. The PP does not clarify if Feijóo will appear after the meeting, once it is known that the Socialists are threatening to make him that snub.

The popular ones admit that they do not harbor any hope that the appointment will bear any fruit, according to management sources. Sources from the popular leadership do not believe that it is necessary to launch a pact proposal to Sánchez beyond asking him to let them govern as the most voted list, although in Feijóo’s direct team they do not specify whether the PP leader will transmit something else to the Socialist ” because it is Sánchez who should meet him first ”. The popular ones have promoted this meeting “for democratic and institutional normality”, they say in Genoa, but also to put pressure on the PSOE with the aim of wearing it down for its agreements with the independentistas.

The PP has been forced on the eve of the meeting to clarify that it has not intended to call for the PSOE to turn a blind eye. The spokesman for the executive, Borja Sémper, defended this Tuesday that this was not his intention when he appealed last week to “a part” of the PSOE to reconsider supporting Feijóo. The popular leader has called today not only a part, but the entire PSOE to value it. “I address all the socialist leaders, telling them that there is a possibility that we will show greatness. That the alternative is negative for Spain. Wouldn’t it be convenient for the PSOE and the PP to agree to unblock the situation?”, he asked on Onda Cero. Sémper has also appealed to “a part of society that identifies as social democrats” insisting that “Spain cannot depend on the independentistas.” However, the PP is willing to meet with Junts to try to get him to support Feijóo’s investiture.

But while calling on the PSOE to reach an agreement, the PP continues to charge against the socialist leader. Sémper has criticized that “Sánchez is willing to be president at any price.” In this rarefied climate, a meeting will be held this Wednesday about which neither of the two participants expects anything.