The President of Angola, João Lourenço, and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, arrive at the presidential palace in Luanda, Angola, this Thursday. OSVALDO SILVA / AFP

The Government maintains its position. He will not change the vaccination plan, which is being maintained despite the problems with AstraZeneca, nor will he give up his idea of ​​not extending the state of alarm on May 9. The Executive believes that the PP is making a “political game” with this matter. Members of the Government consulted point out that if the popular ones really want an extension, even if it is brief, as the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, is proposing, what they should do is ask for it in Congress and offer their votes.

The Executive has no intention of extending the state of alarm in Spain any longer unless the pandemic data skyrockets in the next three weeks. In fact, it was decided to regulate a very long extension, of six months, with the intention, if possible, not to exhaust it.

The Government recalls that the PP repeatedly rejected the decrees of the state of alarm during the pandemic and that in the debate to approve the last extension, the current one, it abstained. Sánchez has suffered many times to obtain the necessary support to approve the different extensions and the new one, if it occurs, would arrive at an especially delicate moment for any negotiation, in the middle of the Madrid election campaign and with ERC still pending to carry out the investiture of Pere Aragonès.

The Executive has no political incentive to submit again to the pressure of seeking such parliamentary support. But it is also that, from the point of view of controlling the pandemic, La Moncloa believes that with the planned vaccination rate, with all those over 80 years of age with the complete guideline in mid-May, the legal instruments that they have the autonomies. Current regulations allow them to make very drastic decisions, such as closing all commerce and restaurants – Catalonia did so without a state of alarm.

What cannot be done without a state of alarm, according to the legal criteria used in La Moncloa, is the curfew, which limits a fundamental right. The curfews will then decline on May 9, although they can be compensated with the closure of hotels or nightlife venues at the time established by the different regional governments.

For all these reasons, the Government intends not to enter the debate that the PP is raising. In addition, the autonomous socialist presidents seem comfortable with the possibility that the state of alarm will not be extended, and in the Government they believe that the doubts expressed by some regional leaders of the PP will dissipate in the coming weeks.

The Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, defends the possibility of extending the state of alarm until the second week of June as long as the incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants remains “as high as now.”

The state of alarm allows the autonomous governments to limit the freedom of movement of their citizens, set the time of the curfew or establish perimeter confinements in those areas where the incidence of the coronavirus is highest.

In any case, if the data on infections and hospital occupancy deteriorate much, the Government reserves the possibility of recovering the idea of ​​the extension and submitting a new decree for approval in the Congress of Deputies.

The president did not rule it out completely, although he said that La Moncloa works so that the extension is not necessary and that is what will be tried in the coming weeks.

Hospital occupancy and the number of infections are much lower today than those registered on October 29, when the decree that extended the state of alarm in Spain for six months was approved.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during a visit to the Don Bosco Salesian College during his official trip to Luanda, Angola, this Thursday, April 8. AMPE ROGERIO / EFE

Before President Pedro Sánchez reported at a press conference of his intention not to extend the state of alarm, the number three of the PP, Ana Beltrán, and the spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, avoided clarifying the position of their party before that possibility.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the PP has used all possible votes – yes, no and abstention – and its leader, Pablo Casado, has often referred to the state of alarm as a “disguised state of exception.”

Both the national leadership of the Popular Party and the popular autonomous governments have long been calling for an alternative legal plan, which involves, above all, the modification of article 3 of the Law of Special Measures in Public Health Matters, 1986, to limit the entry and exit of areas affected by the virus and control the movement of people.

However, the Council of State has just given a boost to the argument of the PP on specific legislation for these cases by including, in the report on the unconstitutionality appeal of the Galician health law, the following paragraph: “The analysis of the The debated issue allows the State Council to suggest that the content of Organic Law 3/1986 could be in need of a legislative adaptation that provides it with greater detail and specificity, in order to provide the competent health authorities with the best possible legal framework to face the present and future situations of serious risk to public health ”.

Casado finds it difficult to bring to Congress a request for an extension of the state of alarm without demolishing all his statements in the coming months. And the barons, although they also claim that legal plan b, would be more protected with an extension of the state of alarm.

The regional presidents consulted by this newspaper warn that the situation “may change radically” within a month, when the state of alarm ends, as pointed out, for example, by the Andalusian, Juan Manuel Moreno; they consider the uprising “hasty”, in the words of the Murcian, Fernando López Miras, and believe that the end of the state of alarm leads them to take “a double somersault” since the restrictions they impose from that moment on can be canceled in the courts of justice, as the Galician president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, points out.