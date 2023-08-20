FromBona Hyun close

Habeck announces the revised hydrogen strategy as a “big next story”. From a scientific point of view, there are several points to criticize.

Berlin – In order to achieve climate neutrality, Economics Minister Robert Habeck is relying on hydrogen. To this end, the federal government has adopted a new national hydrogen strategy. Above all, green hydrogen is to be promoted. “Basically, I am very positive about what Habeck has done with the hydrogen strategy. It is still a long way from what we really need,” says Prof. Robert Schlögl, who was Vice-Chairman of the National Hydrogen Council (NWR) in 2020 and 2021 IPPEN.MEDIA. Because from the point of view of science, there are still some problems with the plans for green hydrogen.

Habeck presents new hydrogen strategy: Green hydrogen is to be promoted

According to Habeck, the aim is to use green hydrogen wherever electrical energy cannot be used: i.e. above all in industry, in transport and in power plants, and increasingly in air and shipping traffic, as well as in gas-fired power plants and for heat supply.

“In the transport sector, hydrogen will find its way into trains and commercial vehicle fleets. Battery electric solutions limit the payload of large vehicles, and fleets of such vehicles would reach the limits of the local power grid when charging,” said Prof. Dr. Harry Hoster, scientific director of the Hydrogen and fuel cell center ZBT GmbH in Duisburg IPPEN.MEDIA.

Habeck wants to boost the production of green hydrogen – will that succeed?

Numerous electrolysis plants are to be built in Germany, which will primarily produce green hydrogen. According to Habeck, around a third of the required hydrogen is to be produced in Germany. The strategy envisages doubling the production of electrolysis plants to 10 gigawatts. The first infrastructure should be in place and funded by 2027 and 2028. But does Germany even have the capacity to boost the production of green hydrogen?

“In the foreseeable future, pure production from overcurrent via electrolysis will not be sufficient,” said Dr. Ing Andy Gradel, deputy director of the Institute for Hydrogen and Energy Technology IPPEN.MEDIA. “Due to the simultaneously increasing demand for electricity for e-mobility and heat pumps, it will not be possible to expand renewable energies as quickly as necessary.”

If Gradel has his way, one would have to rely on other technologies that could promote expansion. “Other paths, such as production from biogenic residues, which still have enormous potential in Germany today, are elementary for a rapid ramp-up and widespread application. These are completely ignored in the National Hydrogen Strategy, although the research networks of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) have been pleading for openness to technology for two years and the BMWK rightly promotes research and development on these technologies due to their immense production and climate protection potential.”

Germany’s contribution to the hydrogen strategy is “further development”

Scientists urge focus on imports as Germany boost green hydrogen production So far, the strategy states that two thirds of the green hydrogen required should be imported. This is to be delivered mainly from Africa. “The production of green hydrogen in Germany will make a contribution, but we will remain an energy importer (as with gas and oil). Germany’s contribution is the further development and export of electrolysers for the production of hydrogen from green electricity. We can build plants,” said Hoster.

Schlögl also sees a key role in the import of hydrogen. “The switch from fossil to renewable energy is a major task that we can never solve with energy resources from our own country,” emphasized Schlögl. The federal government “certainly overestimated itself” when it came to plans to boost the production of green hydrogen in Germany.

Funding for hydrogen strategy: “The government cannot afford it”

It is unclear how much the state and companies will have to spend financially on switching to hydrogen. Loud solar power the cost of green hydrogen depends on the origin of the electricity used. When using solar power, they amount to just under €6/kg of hydrogen, and to around €4/kg for wind energy. Depending on the availability of green electricity, production costs can drop regionally to up to €2.50/kg. Experts anticipate an investment requirement of many billions of euros. Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger is providing 700 million euros to optimize ways of producing hydrogen. But will that be enough?

“A key flaw in the hydrogen strategy is that the German government assumes that they are essentially funding or co-funding, they are guaranteed not to do so. You can’t afford that at all,” Schlögl said. You have to pay for the electrolyser, the storage facility and the power plant for every hour, even if they are not in operation. “That’s why there is an insane cost overhang.” Roughly speaking, one could say that the costs for the production of renewable energy are twice as high, perhaps as those of fossil.

Wrong approach to hydrogen strategy? “Habeck must define the rules of the game”

“Mr. Habeck should take care of the things that he as a state absolutely has to regulate, and the only thing he doesn’t necessarily have to regulate is subsidies,” says Schlögl. Instead, the state would have to define “rules of the game” and create “framework conditions”. “The most important thing would be to come to an agreement on how to determine the value of hydrogen. You need a legal, internationally unambiguous definition of what that is. But it is a prerequisite for anyone to be able to create a business model.”

However, Schlögl sees this task not only in the hands of the federal government. “At least Olaf Scholz’s idea with the climate club is needed,” says the expert. “They could define that. If, for example, the G7 states determine how a hydrogen price is set, then that is generally applicable.” In addition, what green hydrogen actually is must be scientifically defined.

Habeck’s hydrogen strategy “is slow, but going in the right direction”

Basically, scientists come to the conclusion that Habeck’s strategy is the right approach. Although it is “slow, it is going in the right direction,” said Schlögl, praising the Economics Minister for “taking any initiative at all.” Basically, science recognizes that Habeck’s hydrogen strategy is the right approach. She was “slow, but going in the right direction,” said Schlögl, and praised the Economics Minister for “taking any initiative at all.” “Habeck made major corrections to the first version of the hydrogen strategy,” says Schlögl.

Whether Habeck’s hydrogen strategy can ultimately achieve the desired climate neutrality from 2045 and whether the energy transition will succeed depends on a number of factors. “You can’t force the energy transition. This command structure is incorrect and politically very damaging to the Greens. Perhaps Habeck will first discuss the hydrogen strategy with the representatives,” said Schlögl.

“As long as the BMWK or the federal government promotes specific technologies of their own choosing and not measured against the carbon footprint of the product, I don’t see the goals being achievable. I see very strong parallels here with the controversial focus on heat pumps in the slowed-down GEG,” said Gradel.

Hydrogen strategy important for climate goals – but there is a lack of openness to technology in Germany

Green hydrogen could become indispensable for achieving climate goals in the future. “Climate neutrality cannot be achieved without green hydrogen,” said Hoster. In general, hydrogen is indispensable as the energy carrier of the future. Gradel also believes that relying on climate-friendly hydrogen is a “wise decision if you choose the areas of application wisely.” “In addition to a rapid energy transition, the hydrogen industry is currently also creating many coveted jobs, Germany is a leader in many areas in this industry,” said Gradel. (bohy)