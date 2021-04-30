The national government formalized this Friday the call for the formation of the General Electoral Command and thus opened the game for this year’s election calendar.

Through Decree 283/2021, published in the Official Gazette, the National Executive called for the constitution of the command for the purposes of custody of the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections and the General Elections to be held this year.

Likewise, the regulations authorize the Ministry of Defense to designate the General Electoral Commander.

The General Command will be in charge of the functions of coordination and execution regarding the security measures established by the Electoral Code.

At this point it is established that ensure vigilance of the premises where the voting stations operate, of the venues and infrastructures for the entry and processing of data for the provisional count of the election.

The Ministry of Defense will subordinate the personnel required of the military forces, while the Security portfolio will control the personnel of the Gendarmerie, Prefecture, Federal Police and Airport Security.

In accordance with the provisions of the electoral law, the Executive has a term of approximately May 10 to call primary elections, if the intention is for them to be held on August 8.

However, the government and the main opposition forces are holding talks to postpone both the PASO and the general elections for a month.

However, a political agreement to reschedule the calendar must be endorsed by Congress.

After last week’s statement from Together for Change, which opened the door for an agreement in principle on the postponement of the elections, it was speculated that the parliamentary process would begin this week. But until this Friday, the treatment of a modification of the electoral schedule was not included in the Deputies’ agenda.