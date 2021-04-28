“There is a ceasefire but no one capitulated“The description, from a close associate of Alberto Fernandez, graphs the climate of extreme tension but without crossovers that the Government’s relationship with the head of the Buenos Aires government is going through, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in advance of a new presidential decree in which, it is expected, there will be new measures to stop the advance of the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Since the fight for face-to-face classes broke out, and the City decided to prosecute Fernández’s DNU, which provided virtual classrooms for lower circulation in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, the link between the two administrations was broken.

Although more out of necessity than conviction, this week there were gestures of relaxation from both sides. The seriousness of the situation in the health system reduced differences – at least in discursive terms – in terms of the measures to be adopted and the mutual challenges, marked by political interests, seem to remain in the background.

The meeting “on very good terms” held by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, with his Buenos Aires counterpart, Felipe Miguel, was interpreted by Fernández’s collaborators as a “good first step” of the City.

“They promised to control seriously“, highlighted from Nation this Wednesday, already after the meeting, which derived from that first meeting, and had as protagonists the Security Ministers Sabina Frederic (Nation) and Marcelo D’Alessandro (City). There, there was a principle of agreement on the access closure scheme between the Federal Capital and the Province, in order to channel circulation towards the controls established by the federal forces and the City Police.

The last appearances of the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, were also well liked. After some reproaches that he received last week for talking about a stabilized curve of cases, which was warned by the national authorities as a strategy that he traced before the expiration of the DNU to request flexibility of measures, the official cleared the doubts of the Casa Rosada and whitewashed its concern about the critical health situation.

More: asked for restrictions “if there is not a very critical drop in cases, steeper than the one we have been experiencing“.

Although this Tuesday in Intratables he clarified that his intention is “to defend school attendance”, his proposal to “intensify the measures” is “for a very short, clear and concrete period to be able to lower the cases more quickly”, close to the head of state they celebrated thatto the most authoritative word in health matters in the Buenos Aires area who speaks about the need to impose restrictions.

In recent days, the message that is heard in the corridors of Casa Rosada also brings positions closer: “More than a return to Phase 1, we need the controls to be done. With that we are”, they shoot, before the supposed new measures that are They will try to reach a consensus with the City.

However, close to the President they do not go around when it comes to pointing out what they expect from Larreta: “Let him control, assume that he is in a quilombo and let himself be helped”, sums up a close collaborator. Another, meanwhile, avoids referring to management and synthesizes it in political terms: “We want it to be Larreta and not be bullrich“, he ironizes, attributing the hardening of the mayor to the intern that he faces with the most extreme wing of the PRO and Juntos por el Cambio, aligned behind Patricia Bullrich.

The outcome of this new chapter with Larreta will depend a lot on how the virtual meeting that the President will lead this afternoon with the governors unfolds. There, in the group of the Center, the mayor was included. A symptomatic play of latent tensionUntil December, together with Axel Kicillof from Buenos Aires, he was summoned to Olivos to discuss face to face the steps to follow.

“How is this going on? You have to see how he behaves in the Zoom”, smiles an official with an office in Casa Rosada. It vibrates, beyond the chicane, a change in tone.

