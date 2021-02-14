It is not exactly the ideal scenario for the government, but it is very close. Despite what Pedro Sánchez did in the campaign of his former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, for the presidency of the Generalitat and what could be said in public, the Socialists had quite assumed that the possibilities of the PSC being the first force in seats was very remote and that the dream of breaking the independence majority was too ambitious. The victory in votes and the tie in seats was, therefore, glorious despite the fact that everything suggests that there will be a ‘Government’ of the secessionist parties again.

The great fear was that Junts per Catalunya would impose on Esquerra Republicana, the force on which the Sánchez-Iglesias binomial has made governance rest, in the struggle for the hegemony of the independence movement. Because, despite the fact that this formation had assured in the days prior to the elections that in no case would it alter its commitment to a long-distance path towards independence, based not on unilateralism but on political negotiation with the central Executive and in the broadening of its social base, in the Government they assumed that it would be difficult not to do so.

The Socialists argued that in the face of a victory for the formation of Carles Puigdemont, bent on direct confrontation with the State, the Republicans would feel unauthorized and would suffer enormous pressure from their bases. They didn’t talk just to talk. The same day that the campaign began, they already saw how ERC left them at the last minute at the mercy of Vox in the vote on the decree designed to absorb the European recovery fund, the same day that the campaign began. But, in addition, in this last week the Republicans have told them that they will not support them in some initiatives that must be voted on in commission and that until now they had their support.

The probabilities that things will return to the way they were before the electoral battle unleashed hostilities are now much higher, as analyzed last night in the PSOE. And the same happens with the conflictive relationship that unites them to United We Can. The Socialists are aware that Pablo Iglesias is determined to continue maintaining his own profile, and they know that his partners are fearful about the possibility that their voters will not understand the meager results of their passage through the Government (without intervention of the rental market, without new rise in the SMI, with a minimum vital income that does not reach everyone who needs it …). They do not doubt that they will not make things easy for them. But they were worried that a hit in Catalonia, followed by those already suffered in Galicia and the Basque Country, would make them stir like a wounded beast.

In fact, in the majority party of the Government, linked to that anxiety the controversial statements of the Podemos leader about the lack of “democratic normality” in Spain. Despite the fact that many considered them serious and harmful for the Executive, they preferred to take away the iron and circumscribe them to the language of electoral contests. Now the partners have several pending battles ahead, including those of housing law or trans law, but they hope that pronouncements of this nature will not be repeated. In Comú-Podem it has resisted although the possibilities of entering the Government of the Generalitat, to give it a progressive turn and reinforce the role of visagra – for what Iglesias likes to call the “state leadership” -, vanishes before the predictable alliance of the independence forces.

Endorsement of dialogue



In the surroundings of Sánchez, the result of Salvador Illa was considered very good yesterday. Illa’s success and Sánchez’s own success, who was the driving force behind the operation that led the former minister to replace the PSC’s first secretary and today Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, as headliner. “It is a reward for a job well done and well intentioned,” they argued. they have all gotten tangled up in Catalonia and we want to get her out of the mess they have gotten her into ». Under this prism the Executive feels more reinforced to continue in its commitment to dialogue and the breakdown of the blocism. But the result of the elections in the bloc on the right predicts that this task will not be easy.

It remains to be seen how it affects the fact that Vox has widely surpassed both the PP and Ciudadanos, but an even more fierce opposition to any gesture that the Government can make towards independence can be expected and two are already on the near horizon: the Promised reform of the Penal Code that can alleviate the penalties for pro-independence leaders convicted of sedition and the pardons on which the Council of Ministers plans to resolve before the end of the semester.

In the Government they understand, in any case, that the precarious stability with which they have survived until now is no longer at risk and that nothing threatens since the legislature may be exhausted. Although they always doubted that even losing, ERC went to tighten both the rope and to force an electoral advance to which, with the approved Budgets, Sánchez could have resisted.