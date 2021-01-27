The government coalition breathes easier after an intense judicial autumn. In just two months, the courts have shelved a good part of the complaints and open lines of investigation that plagued members of the Executive, made up of PSOE and Podemos, and that had conditioned their agenda in the face of continuous attacks by the opposition. The latest decision was made this Wednesday, when the Supreme Court refused to open a case against Pablo Iglesias, second vice president, in what is known as Dina case. The same thing had happened before with the Delcygate case or the complaints for the management of the pandemic. The Neuron case.

Dina case. Judge Manuel García-Castellón, who is investigating the Dina case —Separate part of Villarejo case which deals with the alleged theft of a mobile phone from a former collaborator of the party leader—, requested on October 7 that Iglesias be charged with the crimes of discovery and disclosure of secrets, computer damage, false report and simulation of crime. A proposal that the Supreme Court discards when it finds that, for the moment, there is no basis to act against the vice president.

“Imputing Pablo Iglesias was a legal aberration. All the jurists in Spain knew it. But it has served to fill months of false garbage and slander in social gatherings, informative and covers ”, Pablo Echenique, spokesman for the party in Congress, pointed out this Wednesday after hearing the resolution of the high court. Rafael Mayoral, also a deputy of the political force, has riveted: “Some actions of the judges endanger the performance of justice.”

The ruling of the Supreme Court limits the margin of maneuver of García-Castellón, to whom the investigations have been returned. The indictment for discovery and revelation of secrets will be a difficult door to open. As the high court has indicated, in order to charge someone for this crime, the victim is required to file a prior complaint against her. And the former assistant to Iglesias, Dina Bousselham, has already sent a letter to the judge in which she pointed out that she had no intention of proceeding against her old boss: “Dina has always trusted in Iglesias’ way of acting and that, at all times, as It could not be otherwise, the actions of Iglesias has been none other than protecting his privacy “, his lawyer underlined in said document, where he described the leader of Podemos as a” friend “and assured that he” understood “that he kept his card. mobile for a while, without saying anything to her.

The possibility of attributing to Iglesias the crime of computer damage is also faced, for its part, with the reports of the Scientific Police, which considers “compatible” the external damage of the card under suspicion with the attempts to recover the content by a specialized company. And the inmates, who the magistrate attributed to the vice president, it has not yet been possible to clarify what they are due to. In addition, with respect to the crimes of accusation and false accusation, the Supreme Court recalls that the law requires that there be a prior sentence or final order where the complaint is discarded and indications “enough of the falsity of the imputation” are reflected. A condition that is not met and that is complicated after the high court slapped the magistrate on the wrist by reproaching him that, by raising his theory that Iglesias fabricated the case to take advantage politically, he has ruled out other lines of investigation “to to advocate as a reality that has occurred a concrete alternative without greater plausibility ”.

Delcy case. The Supreme Court shelved on November 26 the investigation opened against the Minister of Development, José Luis Ábalos, for the entry of the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, into Spanish territory in January 2020, despite the prohibition established by the EU. The magistrates ruled out that a crime could be attributed to Ábalos in a case that began after the Laócrata Party and Vox complaints for prevarication. Another judge in Madrid, Antonio Serrano-Arnal, had also shelved the part of the investigations that affected people who were not gauged two weeks earlier.

Complaints for the pandemic. The Supreme Court also rejected on December 18 up to 20 complaints and 30 complaints against the Prime Minister and several of his ministers for the management of the coronavirus pandemic. The magistrates not only ruled out opening a kind of general case against the Executive for its decisions – the resolution highlighted that criminal responsibility is “strictly personal” – but also stressed that there were no “justified” indications of any criminal conduct attributable to its components. . The complainants (including Vox) even spoke of reckless homicide and injury. All this, after the closing of the case 8-M, opened against the government delegate in Madrid for allowing the feminist demonstrations on March 8.

Neuron Case. The macrocause that a Madrid court opened last summer, which led to the imputation of Podemos as a legal entity and the declaration in November of several members of its leadership, has become quite thin. The instructor filed this January 12 the lines of investigation on the cost overruns in the reform of the new headquarters of the party and the alleged access without permission to the hard drive of a lawyer from the training. At the end of October, he already shelved the investigations into the alleged diversion of money from his solidarity fund, a fund to which public officials donate part of their salary for social purposes and which the opposition described as “box b”. And at the beginning of that month he had also done the same with the part that dealt with the contracts signed with the consultancy ABD Europe for the elections of April 28, 2019.

In this way, in this case only two lines remain alive. One about the payment of alleged “bonuses” to Rocío Esther Val, manager of the training, and Daniel de Frutos, its treasurer, which the Prosecutor’s Office asks to file. And another on the contract signed with the consulting firm Neurona for the 28-A electoral appointment, where the public ministry did appreciate indications of possible crimes of falsification in commercial and other electoral documents, although not attributable to the party as a legal entity. In this sense, the Provincial Court of Madrid has urged the magistrate to specify “quickly” what crimes he attributes to training.