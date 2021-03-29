The Government decided this Monday to prohibit “temporarily, entry through any of the land border crossings” for people who have left Argentina by that same route “between April 1 and December 25, 2020.”

In this way, it will no longer be possible to enter the country by land, since in December those border crossings had been enabled only for those who had left between April 1 and December 25, 2020.

The measure, which is added to the request to reinforce compliance with the protocols during Holy Week, was communicated through Provision 763/2021, published this Monday in the Official Gazette.

In this way, the 237 border crossings including the Paso de los Libres – Uruguayana, Christ the Redeemer System, San Sebastián and Gualeguaychú – Fray Bentos they were closed to return to the country, which had been opened in recent months.

Meanwhile, the international airport of Ezeiza, the airport San fernando and the port of the terminal Ship they will be the only places enabled to enter.

The measure was taken due to concern about the new strains of coronavirus and the Executive’s fear of a possible second wave of infections.

“In Argentina, in the last week, an increase in the number of cases was recorded and new variants were detected of the SARS-CoV-2, related to travelers or their contacts ”, argues the official provision.

And it justifies that “this measure is reasonable and proportionate in relation to the threat and health risk that the country faces and is part of the set of measures and actions that the National State is carrying out ”.

It is also remembered that flights from Brazil, Mexico and Chile and that only the arrival of planes “necessary for the return of nationals and foreign residents who are in the indicated destinations” will be allowed.

Although the Ministry of Transportation will define the way in which they will return, which may be “gradually” and “according to the operational capabilities of the international crossings enabled.”

Restrict flights

“All international regular operations services, which were approved as of March 29, 2021, will be rescheduled, for the same scheduled days, but at different times,” states the ANAC resolution of March 27.

Ezeiza will continue to be one of the places of entry into the country, previous tests against the coronavirus.

The objective of this measure, which is added to the suspension of flights from Brazil, Mexico and Chile (in addition to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, which was already in force since the end of December 2020), is to prevent the spread of new strains of the virus that are already circulating in several countries.

From Saturday, people entering Argentina must submit to undergo two “tests for SARS-CoV-2”, one “upon arrival in the country and another on the seventh day of entry.”

In addition, they will have to assume the “cost of both”. If the first result is negative, you will have to make an isolation “for a term of 7 days from the collection of the sample”, although they may do so “at the respective addresses reported for this purpose in their sworn declaration of entry into the country.”

On the other hand, if it tests positive, a PCR should be done “for genomic sequencing, as indicated by the National Reference Laboratory” and they will be derived to “complete the isolation in the places provided by the national authorities.

The cost of these places will be in charge of the Argentine citizen or resident foreigner who enters the infected country.

JPE