After the announcement in which it was requested to reinforce the protocols against the coronavirus in the face of Easter, the Government decided this Monday “temporarily, the entry, through any of the land border crossings” for people who hayan left Argentina by that same route “between April 1 and December 25, 2020”

This was communicated through Provision 763/2021, published this Monday in the Official Gazette.

In this way, the border crossings of Paso de los Libres – Uruguayana, Christ the Redeemer System, San Sebastián and Gualeguaychú – Fray Bentos they were closed to return to the country.

While the international airport of Ezeiza, the airport San fernando, and the port of the terminal Ship, will be the only places enabled to enter.

The measure was taken due to concern about the new strains of coronavirus and the Executive’s fear of a possible second wave of infections.

“In Argentina, in the last week, there was an increase in the number of cases and new variants of SARS-CoV-2 were detected, related to travelers or their contacts,” argues the official provision.

And it justifies that “this measure is reasonable and proportionate in relation to the threat and health risk facing the country and is part of the set of measures and actions that the National State is carrying out.”

News in Development.

JPE