The message of the last hours was clear: if the federation does not act, the Government will. In the Executive they were convinced that Luis Rubiales would resign today, in the federation assembly, for the non-consensual kiss he gave midfielder Jenni Hermoso last Sunday after the women’s soccer team won the World Cup in Sydney. It is what came to them from their environment in the last hours, the same information that the media had, and that is why they considered the problem solved. But once Rubiales has decided to entrench himself and also with direct attacks on the Government, citing the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, the Executive has made the decision to quickly start the procedures that should take to the suspension of Rubiales.

This same afternoon, Víctor Francos, Miquel Iceta’s right-hand man in the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and also president of the Higher Sports Council, will offer a press conference to announce the movements quickly. The CSD will send the complaints against Rubiales at full speed to the Administrative Court of Sport so that they begin to be processed, and that should lead to the suspension of the president of the federation. It is enough for the TAD to admit the CSD file for serious misconduct with the effects of suspension. At that time, which could arrive this Monday, the CSD can suspend Rubiales, who would be automatically relieved and his functions would be exercised by one of his vice presidents. From there, new elections would have to be called.

The Executive thus has its capacity for action limited, as the Prime Minister himself, Pedro Sánchez, explained on Tuesday, but not entirely. You can initiate the actions so that it is the TAD, an organism that does not control, much less Rubiales, the one that acts. And the admission for processing is enough, something that is taken absolutely for granted within the Executive, so that the CSD, that is, the Government, can suspend Rubiales. For this reason, because this mechanism is very simple and the president of the federation knows it, and therefore knew that his hours are numbered, everyone is very surprised that he has opted for an agonizing resistance instead of resigning.

More information

The final effect will be the same: the fall of the president of the federation, who in the Government already took for granted without his direct intervention. Now it will be time to wait a little longer, but the result they expect in the Executive is the same. The Government had already gone out in force in the last few hours against Rubiales, increasing the pressure, and both the PSOE and Sumar ministers had been very harsh, clearly pointing to the departure of the president of the federation. Rubiales’ speech, speaking of “false feminism” and maintaining that it was a consensual kiss, something that directly clashes with the player’s statement, has further outraged the Government, which now cannot sit still and not even wait for Monday. as originally planned.

It will be today when the Government reacts to make it clear that it will not let go of what it sees as a display of machismo by the president of the federation in a speech that has baffled and outraged the ministers. “The Government must act and take urgent measures. Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office”, the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, launched. “Spanish society does not want machismo or sexists. The real Spain is the one that celebrates the victory of the World Cup players, not this shame. Feminism makes us better. We will act”, has sentenced the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños. “Rubiales seeks impunity. Faced with this, the prosecutor’s office and the CSD act to protect the player, to say no to machismo and to guarantee the right to sexual freedom. Now more than ever, Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone”, assures the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero. “Let them know well! Spain no longer accepts macho attitudes or allows women to be denigrated. Any attack on equality will find a firm response from a feminist government”, concluded the Minister of Finance and Deputy Secretary General of the PSOE, María Jesús Montero.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.