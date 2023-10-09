The acting Government has begun the bureaucratic procedures for the pardon of all the former senior PSOE officials convicted in the case of the ERE of Andalusia who have requested the application of the pardon measure to the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. Among them is that of the former president of the Junta of Andalusia José Antonio Griñán, sentenced to six years in prison for prevarication and embezzlement.

The approval of this pardon would mean the immediate release from prison of eight high-ranking officials convicted of being the most responsible for the fraud of almost 700 million to the public coffers, but not for Griñán, who has not gone to jail due to the prostate cancer that suffers, despite the fact that the Supreme Court in September of last year confirmed the conviction point by point.

The Division of Pardon Rights and Other Rights, dependent on the ministry headed by Pilar Llop, has already taken the first step to manage the pardon by directing the mandatory letter to the First Section of the Provincial Court of Seville, which handed down the sentence. his sentence on November 19, 2019, requesting “a report regarding the request for clemency” issued by each of the convicts.

According to what the newspaper ABC reported this Monday, the administration’s lawyer, on September 28, processed the requests of the Ministry of Justice, which urges the sentencing court to prepare a personalized report for each of the convicted “in order to carry out the appropriate processing.

In addition to Griñán, through their lawyers, the former Minister of the Treasury Carmen Martínez Aguayo, the former Minister of Innovation Francisco Vallejo, the former Minister of Employment and Technological Development José Antonio Viera, the former Minister of Employment and Technological Development José Antonio Viera, and the former Minister of Employment Antonio Fernández, the former vice-minister of the branch Agustín Barberá, the former director of the IDEA agency Miguel Ángel Serrano, the former general director of Labor Juan Márquez and the former vice-minister of Innovation Jesús María Rodríguez Román.