The first Council of Ministers of the year has been marked by an unrelenting storm, with minimum temperatures that have not been recorded since the beginning of the century, and have caused the red alert in Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and Aragon. In the absence of the affected autonomous communities and municipalities formally requesting the declaration of emergency – the current figure for the old “catastrophic zone” -, the Government has begun the evaluation of the damage on Tuesday. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, was the first to raise the possibility on Sunday, although he has not yet asked for it.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has brought to the government body an interim report with the detailed information collected so far. The minister has insisted that we will have to wait for the end of the extreme cold alert situation in force in the center and this peninsula. Until then it will not be possible to get an idea of ​​the extent of the damage to public and private property. “We have begun to assess the damage and assess it accordingly within the recovery stage in Madrid and other areas on alert. When the alert is over and we have a damage assessment, the decision will be made. Let people be clear about it, ”said the Interior Minister.

The 2015 Law of the National Civil Protection System regulates that the Government can act ex officio without waiting for the request of another Administration. The Government has varied from its initial position of not considering the emergency declaration in Madrid necessary, with the amount of aid that it implies, to opening up more and more to this scenario. “We are in the response phase so that the damages are as minor as possible and to help in the recovery so that everyone comes out unscathed. No one will be left behind. A response will be given so that no one suffers additional damage ”, Grande-Marlaska remarked. “I welcome the rectification of the Government, I believe that sufficient indications are given to raise the emergency declaration,” Martínez-Almeida has valued. “The declaration of a catastrophic zone is essential to recover many localities that are badly affected. We will support any mayor, of any municipality and of any political sign that requests it ”, the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has gone further. Then mayors such as Javier Rodríguez, from Alcalá de Henares, have reproached the lack of means such as snowplows and their disregard for the situation of the Prince of Asturias Hospital in the third city of Madrid.

Castilla-La Mancha, bordering Madrid, has already advanced that it will quantify the damage caused by the storm and will study requesting the declaration of “area seriously affected by a civil protection emergency”, but it will not do so until the crisis ends. While waiting to detail the damages, they estimate that they exceed those of the Isolated Depression in High Levels (DANA) of 2019 at least in the province of Toledo. “You have to wait a few days to know the real magnitude of the problem,” explain sources from the Executive of Emiliano García-Page. Aragon, another of the communities on red alert, is not considering it for the moment.

The precedents for an emergency declaration are recent. The Council of Ministers of September 20, 2019 approved a decree law with which the Government mobilized 774 million euros to respond to emergency or catastrophic situations that accumulated in the previous months: the forest fires in Tarragona, Madrid and Toledo in June, the floods in Navarra and Ourense in July, the forest fires declared on the island of Gran Canaria in August and the DANA episodes that affected several autonomous communities – especially in the southeast of the peninsula – at the end of August and mid-September. The amount of the aid was 558 million euros. An amount to which was added the 130.2 million in actions of the General State Administration and 58.4 million euros in exemptions and bonuses in employment and Social Security. Another 28.06 million were reserved for tax benefits (IAE and IBI).