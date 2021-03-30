The resignation of Pablo Iglesias as Second Vice President of the Government to run as the United We Can candidate for the Madrid elections will alter the relations between the two coalition partners, although it will not eliminate existing divergences. After the Council of Ministers this afternoon, the president, Pedro Sánchez, will inform Felipe VI of the new changes in his Executive, the second remodeling of the Cabinet in just over two months. On this occasion, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, will go on to occupy the position of third vice president and, what is more crucial, will become the interlocutor of United We Can in Moncloa.

Díaz will officially take office this Wednesday morning, together with the Minister of Economy, Nadia calviño, who will go up a notch and will go on to hold the second vice presidency, the same one that Iglesias held until now. For its part, the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, will become Minister of Social Rights, another of the positions left vacant by the leader of United We Can. This, in turn, will be replaced by the deputy of United We Can in Congress and secretary general of the PCE, Enrique Santiago.

But unlike what happened on January 27, with the departure of the then Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, to head the lists of the PSC to the Catalan autonomies, this time the crisis of Government will not be settled with a simple change of cards that does not alter the course of the coalition. In neither of the two parties they deny that the loss of Pablo Iglesias is not going to be sensitive.

Once the PSOE and Unidas Podemos found that the commission to monitor the coalition pact that they had agreed as a body to resolve differences was too corseted, Sánchez and Iglesias began to hold regular meetings to try to reduce the tension in the most difficult moments. “Both have come to understand each other very well and, although they recognized their differences, they were clear that the vital thing was to endure the entire legislature,” sources from the purple party explain to this newspaper.

Rent regulation



But in recent months Iglesias’ tone had hardened with the aim of, once the Budgets were approved, mark your own profile and report what you considered breaches of the Government pact. Issues such as the monarchy, the alleged lack of “democratic normality” in Spain or the regulation of rents came to open waterways in the coalition. A project, the latter, that the leader of Podemos will not be able to complete before his departure this afternoon from the Executive, as he had planned.

Diaz, a priori, is considered in the PSOE as a skilled negotiator but with a greater spirit. One of his first tasks will be, precisely, to row for trying to close the future housing law and, above all, that it includes a regulation of the price of rents. Belarra’s presence in the Council of Ministers is also perceived as a threat among socialists, especially because of its public criticism of the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, who came to accuse of being “the favorite minister of PP and Vox.”

Representatives of both parties met again this Monday to end up verifying that the negotiations around housing are still stalled. In Podemos they blame the PSOE for “breaching” the government agreement. Socialists, by contrast, insist on granting tax incentives to property owners.