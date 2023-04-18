The company from Vigo ACSM Shipping The search, location and inspection contract has been awarded at almost 1,000 meters deep for the Galician fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo in North Atlantic waters, 14 months after its shipwreck in which 21 crew members lost their lives. The expedition is carried out at the request of the National Court that investigates the causes of the accident, so the expedition will have the participation of judicial experts and members of the Maritime Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIM) in charge of preparing the official report about the accident.

This Vigo-based underwater services company has been awarded the contract for an amount of 3.44 million euros, convened by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, as the most economically advantageous proposal, as published on Monday by the Platform contracting of the Public Sector, with 15 million less than the budget foreseen in the tender announcement. The descent to the wreck with a robot is scheduled for this summer, when the weather conditions allow it.

ACS Shipping has 20 years of experience, and with operating bases in the Canary Islands, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, as a company specialized in submarine services and solutions for the oil and gas markets, as well as submarine cables and renewable energy. So far, the company has inspected more than 250 offshore structures, pipelines, and cables in more than 60 countries.

The operations at a depth of more than 800 meters will be carried out in several phases, according to the plans announced by the CIAIM. Initially, the seabed will be explored at the geographical point of the sinking of the ship and in the surrounding area where it is considered most likely to be submerged. After its location, it will be visually inspected using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) equipped with cameras to examine different aspects of the vessel, its equipment, fishing gear and the seabed that may be of interest for the judicial investigation.

In order to analyze all the parameters of the incident, the first simulation tests have also been carried out with the model of the ship in the marine dynamics laboratory of INTA-CEHIPAR, in Madrid. These works will make it possible to detail the navigation of the vessel in the wave conditions existing at the time of the accident, to verify its behavior under different loading conditions and towing the fishing gear, in accordance with the main hypotheses on the circumstances of the accident handled by the commission experts.

The descent to the fishing boat of the Grupo Nores based in Marín (Pontevedra) has been the main demand of the relatives of the victims to “know the truth”. The complaint of possible negligence in the accident by the Ghanaian sailor, Samuel Koufie, one of the three survivors of the shipwreck, led to a case opened by the National Court for 21 alleged crimes of reckless homicide against Captain Juan Padín and the shipping company .

María José Do Pazo, spokesperson for the relatives of the victims, has been optimistic about the official announcement of the expedition, although she hopes that the administrative procedures that remain to be completed will not delay the search for the Villa de Pitanxo.