The Government of Pedro Sánchez has decorated the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonito the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarellathe Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, as well as other politicians from the transalpine country with the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic and the Grand Cross of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III.

This is how he collects it Official State Gazette (BOE) this Wednesday, which in two royal decrees makes official the granting of the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic to Meloni, Tajani, as well as to the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, María Tripodi and to the Italian ambassador in Spain, Giuseppe Buccino, after deliberation by the Council of Ministers.

The President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, is also recognized with the Grand Cross of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III, in a “sample” by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, of his “appreciation” to the Italian head of State, and after being agreed upon within the Council of Ministers.

These decorations take place within the framework of the state visit of King Felipe VI and Letizia to Italy that began this Tuesday and seeks to highlight the close bilateral relationship that exists between the two countries, forged throughout history.









The visit, which will last until Thursday and includes stops in Rome and Naplesthe latter city with a past closely linked with Spainis of great importance for Italy, given the agenda that has been prepared in this regard, and the expression of the good state of bilateral relations, as explained by diplomatic sources.

At the political level, Spain and Italy have been celebrating regular bilateral summitssomething reserved only to a small number of countries with which there is a very close link, since 1986, but also on the economic, cultural and, above all, social level, there are deep ties.

All these issues will be the subject of discussion in the meetings that the Kings will hold with both the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Likewise, they will certainly figure among the topics that Don Felipe will address in his speeches during the visit.

Precisely, one of the most notable points will be the intervention he will make before a joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Italian Senate, gathered for the occasion. It is a gesture of deference that has hardly any precedents among those including Juan Carlos I, during the state visit in 1998, and Pope John Paul II in 2002.