The Government has granted the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel the Catholic to the Italian Prime MinisterGiorgia Meloni, and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the Royal and Distinguished Cross Spanish Order of Charles III.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Wednesday two royal decrees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation in this regard, coinciding with the state visit to Italy of three days carried out by the kings of Spain.

The Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic that has been awarded to the Italian Prime Minister recognizes extraordinary merits of a civil nature of those people who contribute to friendly relations with the Spanish nation and with the rest of the international community.

Spanish order for Matarella

The Government has also awarded this same decoration to Antonio Tajanivice president of the Council of Ministers and minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; to Maria TripodiUndersecretary of Foreign Affairs, already Giuseppe Buccioambassador of Spain in the Italian Republic.

For its part, the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III -whose Cross has been awarded to Mattarella– is the highest of the Spanish civil Orders and is among the oldest of those currently preserved in the world.