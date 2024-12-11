The Government awards Giorgia Meloni with the Cross of the Order of Isabel la Católica

The Government has awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic to the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the Cross of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III. The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Wednesday two royal decrees from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation in this regard, coinciding with the three-day state visit to Italy carried out by the kings of Spain.

The Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic that has been awarded to the Italian Prime Minister recognizes the extraordinary civil merits of those people who contribute to friendly relations with the Spanish nation and with the rest of the international community.

The Government has also awarded this same decoration to Antonio Tajani, vice president of the Council of Ministers and minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; to María Tripodi, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, and Giuseppe Buccio, Ambassador of Spain to the Italian Republic.

For its part, the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III – whose Cross has been awarded to Mattarella – is the highest of the Spanish civil Orders and is among the oldest of those currently preserved in the world. This decoration is made as a “sample” of “appreciation” from the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, to the Italian head of State, and after being agreed upon within the Council of Ministers.

The visit of the kings, a sign of the good relationship between the countries

The visit of the kings, which will last until Thursday and includes stops in Rome and Naples, the latter city with a past closely linked to Spain, is of great importance for Italy, taking into account the agenda that has been prepared in this regard. and the expression of the good state of bilateral relations, according to diplomatic sources.

On the political level, Spain and Italy have been holding periodic bilateral summits, something reserved only for a small number of countries with which there is a very close link, since 1986, but also on the economic, cultural and, above all, social level. , there are deep ties.

All these issues will be the subject of discussion in the meetings that the Kings will hold with both the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Likewise, they will certainly figure among the topics that Felipe VI will address in his speeches during the visit.

Precisely, one of the most notable points will be the intervention he will make before a joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Italian Senate, gathered for the occasion. It is a gesture of deference that has hardly any precedents among those including Juan Carlos I, during the state visit in 1998, and Pope John Paul II in 2002.