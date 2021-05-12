The Ministry of Labor of the Nation published a note in which it authorizes companies to summon those workers who received at least the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus after 14 days of application.

The specification of the area directed by Minister Claudio Moroni occurs in the midst of the second wave of covid and the validity of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) signed by Alberto Fernández that, among other points, restricts circulation from 8:00 p.m. Decree is valid until next May 21.

Specifically, The Government promoted in this decree the promotion of teleworking for those workers who can carry out their work under this modality.

“Employers may summon the return to the face-to-face work activity to workers, including those dispensed and dispensed who have received at least the first dose of any of the vaccines intended to generate acquired immunity against COVID-19, 14 days after inoculation, “says the text of the Ministry of Labor.

He adds: “And in the case of health workers, then having completed the vaccination schedule in its entirety “.

..From the sector headed by Moroni, they specified that the measure alone except to the workers with immunodeficiencies such as HIV, oncological and / or transplanted.

.In the DNU -officialized on May 1 in this second stage- the Government also established that employers must guarantee the hygiene and safety conditions established by the health authority to preserve the health of workers.

The minister Claudio Moroni. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

They are also meetings are prohibited in the workplace without strict compliance with social distance.

Strictly speaking, the regulations have been in force since last April 9, through Joint Resolution 4/2021 that was published in the Official Gazette, authored and signed by Moroni and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

Pandemic context

Shortly after announcing that the first 4 million vaccines of the contract signed with AstraZeneca will arrive this month, this Tuesday the Government confirmed 25,976 new cases and 490 deaths from coronavirus in Argentina.

Since the end of December, Argentina has received a total of 12,198,250 doses of the different vaccines against covid-19.

This Tuesday afternoon, a new Aerolineas Argentinas flight will leave for Russia to look for the fifteenth shipment of Sputnik V. There will be 500 thousand more doses of the first component.

DS